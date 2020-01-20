Piqua girls basketball gets win over Fairlawn

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

SIDNEY — The Piqua girls basketball team felt like they made a statement Saturday against Tippecanoe.

Now, they look to put a big finish to the regular season.

That started with Monday night’s 57-38 win over Fairlawn to complete the non-conference schedule with a perfect 4-0 mark and improve to 11-5 on the season.

On Saturday, a Tippecanoe program that is 56-1 in conference games since joining the GWOC and moving to the MVL, found itself trailing Piqua 22-15 at halftime. Tipp took a two-point lead after three quarters and held on for the win by 10.

“Tippecanoe showed why they are 56-1,” Piqua girls basketball coach Greg Justice said. “But, I felt like for the better part of two and-a-half quarters, we dominated play. I felt like we showed we belong.”

Now comes the NBA part of their schedule.

They will host Xenia Wednesday and travel to West Carrollton Saturday, a fourth game in seven days.

So, Piqua made the most of its bench Monday night in an attempt to keep fresh legs.

Along with sixth girl Kathy Young, Adde Honeycutt and Elise Cox saw early action.

“We played five girls a lot against Tippecanoe,” Justice said. “Those girls have been working really hard in practice. Adde (Honeycutt) hit a three tonight and Elise (Cox) had two assists.”

In the fourth quarter, Tarika Sutter and Jana Wagner saw varsity action.

“They have both been playing great defense in JV games, so it was good to get them in there,” Justice said.

And while Fairlawn stayed close in the first half and made runs throughout the game, Piqua had enough to handle the challenge.

Piqua’s post presence was too much for Fairlawn.

Tylah Yeomans scored 22 points and Aubree Schrubb was seven of eight from the floor, scoring 14 points and pulling down 11 rebounds.

“We had a little trouble (getting the ball in the post) early in the game,” Justice said. “Then we made some adjustments. Our guards did a great job getting the ball to them. Aubree (Schrubb) was 7-for-8 and I am sure Tylah shot a high percentage as well.”

But, Fairlawn wouldn’t go away in the opening half.

Lonnie Heath scored seven points in the opening quarter and after Piqua led 9-2 early, the Jets closed to 12-11.

MaCalla Huelskamp hit two 3-pointers in the second quarter as Fairlawn was within 23-17 at the half.

But, Piqua opened a 41-26 lead after three quarters and Fairlawn never got closer than 10 in the fourth quarter.

“They (Fairlawn) had two really good shooters,” Justice said. “And they hit some shots on us.”

Kenzi Anderson scored seven points, Tayler Grunkemeyer netted six and Karley Johns added five.

Heath led Fairlawn with 19 points, while Huelskamp scored 13 and Ashley Roush added five.

Now, the Indians will look to continue the big finish when Xenia visits Wednesday.

BOXSCORE

Piqua (57)

Tylah Yeomans 8-5-22, Aubree Schrubb 7-0-14, Karley Johns 2-0-5, Tayler Grunkemeyer 3-0-6, Kenzi Anderson 3-0-7, Adde Honeycutt 1-0-3, Elise Cox 0-0-0, Kathy Young 0-0-0, Tariak Sutter 0-0-0, Jana Wagner 0-0-0. Totals: 24-5-57.

Fairlawn (38)

Lonnie Heath 5-7-19, Camri Cundiff 0-1-1, Brittany Strunk 0-0-0, MaCalla Huelskamp 5-0-13, Ashley Roush 1-3-5, Alexis Graves 0-0-0, Breanna Rufus 0-0-0. Totals: 11-11-38.

3-point field goals — Piqua: Yeomans, Johns, Anderson, Honeycutt. Fairlawn: Heath (2), Huelskamp (3).

Score By Quarters

Piqua 12 23 41 57

Fairlawn 11 17 26 38

Records: Piqua 11-5.