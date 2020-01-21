Troy bowling 7th at Pioneer Classic: Monday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

and Rob Kiser

Miami Valley Today

LIMA — The Troy bowling teams both finished seventh at the Pioneer Classic in Lima Monday, with the boys and girls both qualifying for the championship bracket but falling in the first round.

The boys, who bowled at Westgate Lanes, were sixth out of 22 teams heading into championship play with a 3,391, but they fell 3-0 to St. Henry and dropped to seventh in the final standings. Drew Snurr led the way with 194-226-200—620, Jordan Fisher rolled 179-267-171—617, Brayden Ganger rolled 190-218-159—567, Adam Shiltz rolled 181-181-156—518, Carson Rogers added games of 122-148 and Jacob Allison added a 180 game.

The girls, who bowled at 20th Century Lanes, were seventh out of 19 teams after qualifying with 2,832, but they fell to Wapakoneta 3-0 in the opening round. Kayleigh McMullen led the way with 184-169-190—543, Kylie Schiml rolled 198-182-146—516, Hope Shiltz rolled 213-132—345, Adara Myers rolled 130-145—275, Morgan Shilt rolled 135-133—268 and Jami Loy rolled 125-84—209.

• Girls Basketball

Arcanum 62,

Covington 51

ARCANUM — The Covington girls basketball team gave Arcanum a battle before losing 62-51 in Cross County Conference action Monday.

Covington dropped to 7-10 overall and 5-5 in the CCC.

Covington, playing shorthanded, led 11-7 midway through the first quarter.

Arcanum recovered, leading 20-13, 35-21 and 51-38 at the quarter breaks.

Morgan Kimmel led Covington with 15 points, while Claire Fraley added 11.

Claudia Harrington netted 10, Ellie Hedges scored eight and Josie Crowell added seven.

St. Henry 43,

Bradford 33

BRADFORD — The Bradford girls basketball team dropped to 11-4 after losing a defensive battle.

Austy Miller led the Railroaders with 14 points.

Franklin 47,

Milton-Union 31

FRANKLIN — A sluggish second half cost Milton-Union as the Bulldogs dropped their third straight Monday night, falling 47-31 at Franklin.

Morgan Grudich had 15 points, five rebounds, three steals and two blocks to lead the Bulldogs, who trailed 15-13 at halftime but were outscored 32-18 in the second half. Rachel Thompson added six points, four rebounds, three steals and three blocks and Madison Jones had five points.

Milton-Union (6-10) hosts Northridge Thursday.

