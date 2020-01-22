Eagles sweep Warriors, keep MBC lead: Tuesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

and Rob Kiser

Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Troy Christian boys basketball team scored a critical win at home Tuesday night, knocking off Dayton Christian to remain in first place in the conference lead by defeating the Warriors 53-48.

With the win, the Eagles improved to 13-3 overall and 8-1 in the Metro Buckeye Conference, technically taking a half-game lead over Emmanuel Christian, which had the night off and sits at 7-1 in league play. Dayton Christian, which entered the night in third place in the league, fell to 8-6 overall and 6-3 in the MBC.

Troy Christian dominated defensively in the first half to take the advantage, leading 13-9 after one and 28-17 at the break. The Warriors fought back in the second half, though, closing the gap to 35-27 after three and outscoring the Eagles 21-18 in the fourth, but Troy Christian was able to hold onto its lead in the end.

Brady Clawson had 15 points and six rebounds, Isaac Gray had 11 points and three steals and Izaak Frantom had 10 points, three assists and three steals to lead the Eagles. Lucas Day chipped in nine points off the bench and Connor Peters scored six.

Troy Christian travels to Tri-Village Saturday for a non-league matchup.

Waynesville 63,

Milton-Union 54

WAYNESVILLE — Milton-Union fell out of the traffic jam for first place in the Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division Tuesday night with a 63-54 loss at Waynesville.

The Bulldogs fell to 10-3 and 4-3 in division play, while Waynesville improved to 12-3 and 6-2 in the division, still tied with 6-2 Madison for the lead.

Milton-Union kept things close early, trailing 12-9 after one and taking a 28-22 halftime lead. But Waynesville answered with a big third quarter, taking a 47-41 lead and then outscoring the Bulldogs 16-13 in the final quarter to seal the win.

Nathan Brumbaugh had a career-high 20 points and four assists and Brandon Lavy added 16 points and five rebounds for the Bulldogs, while Andrew Lambert chipped in eight points and seven rebounds.

Milton-Union hosts Madison Friday in another key division matchup.

Miamisburg 57,

Piqua 51

MIAMISBURG — The Indians dropped a road non-conference game.

Piqua led 11-10 after one quarter, but trailed 26-20 at halftime and 42-34 after three quarters.

Miamisburg improved to 12-4 with the win, while Piqua dropped to 6-9 with the loss and will host Tippecanoe Friday.

Dre’Sean Roberts led the Indians with 13 points and three assists.

Garrett Schrubb had 10 points and three steals and Riley Hill scored nine points.

Devon Sever grabbed seven rebounds and Kameron Darner and Iverson Ventura had three steals each.

Piqua was 18 of 49 from the floor for 37 percent, including five of 15 from long range for 33 percent.

The Indians made 10 of 19 free throws for 53 percent.

Piqua had 24 rebounds and 17 turnovers.

• Girls Basketball

Lehman 45,

Houston 28

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic girls picked up a non-conference win.

Lehman led 12-1, 24-10 and 36-17 at the quarter breaks.

Lauren McFarland made eight of 10 free throws in scoring 15 points to go with six rebounds and four assists.

Anna Cianciolo had 11 points, four assists and six steals.

Hope Anthony grabbed eight rebounds, Riley McIver had five rebounds and five steals and Heidi Toner had five rebounds.

Lehman (11-5) will host Catholic Central Thursday.

Fort Loramie 80,

Miami East 20

FORT LORAMIE — Miami East couldn’t get anything going against powerhouse Fort Loramie Tuesday, falling 80-20.

The Redskins only led 9-7 after the first, but that turned into a 26-9 halftime lead and a 50-17 lead after three. Camryn Miller scored seven points and Megan McDowell added five for the Vikings (8-8), who travel to Bethel Thursday.

• Bowling

Troy Splits

At Sidney

SIDNEY — The Troy girls bowling team knocked off Miami Valley League crossover rival Sidney 1,834-1,551 Tuesday on the road, while the Trojan boys dropped their first league match of the year to Sidney, 2,529-2,264.

Kayleigh McMullen led Troy’s girls (5-4, 3-2 MVL Miami Division) with 245-193—438, Kylie Schiml rolled 169-136—305, Hope Shiltz rolled 166-92—258, Adara Myers rolled 121-114—235, Kaitlin Jackson added a 162 game and Morgan Shilt added a 126.

For Troy’s boys (6-3, 4-1 MVL Miami), Carson Rogers rolled 191-268—459, Nathan Hamilton rolled 221-200—421, Jordan Fisher rolled 225-180—405, Brayden Ganger rolled 156-166—322 and Drew Snurr rolled 170-148—318.

Piqua 2,233,

Stebbins 1,696

PIQUA — The Piqua boys bowling team picked up a MVL win Tuesday.

Ryan Fleisher led the Indians with a 430 series (212-218). Collin Snyder had a 383 series (197-186), Ethan Snyder had a 369 series (190-179), Nick Jess had a 366 series (200-166) and Zach Henne had a 189 game.

Piqua rolled baker games of 204 and 179.

Contact Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter. Contact Rob Kiser at rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com.

©2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.