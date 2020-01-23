Schaub, Bagley Jr. pick up OCCAC awards; Edison State basketball splits with Owens

Staff Reports

Edison State Community College basketball players Audra Schaub (Wapakoneta) and Reiko Bagley Jr. (Whitehall Yearling, Rock Island, IL) have been named OCCAC D-II Players of the Week.

Schaub lifted the Chargers to a 3-0 week en route to her third weekly honor of the season.

She averaged 17.3 points, 3.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game while committing a total of just three turnovers in 91 minutes played.

Two wins came against OCCAC foes, including a line of 15 points, seven boards, seven assists and five steals versus Cuyahoga. Schaub was accurate from long range, knocking down 12-of-28 (43-percent) 3-pointers.

Schaub is averaging 9.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game in her first season at Edison State. The Lady Chargers are 16-2 overall and undefeated in the OCCAC.

Bagley scored 64 points during three straight wins for Edison State.

In addition to the 21.3 points per game average, he also posted per-game rates of 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Bagley got hot from deep, converting on half of his 22 3-point attempts. He earned numerous trips to the charity strip as well, hitting 17-of-20 (85-percent) foul shots.

Bagley is averaging 18.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per game in his first season with the Chargers who are 6-8 overall and 1-1 in conference play.

Men’s Basketball

Owens 81,

Edison State 69

PERRYSBURG — The Edison State men suffered their first OCCAC loss of the season.

Edison is now 11-8 overall and 4-1 in the OCCAC, while Owens is 11-10 overall and 3-1 in the OCCAC.

Reiko Bagley Jr. led Edison with 27 points, nine rebounds and four steals.

Jaedyn Carter had 18 points and five rebounds, while Seiko Magua pulled down eight rebounds.

Demetrius Coble grabbed six rebounds and Matt Dugue and Ronnie Hampton Jr. both had five.

Edison was 25 of 73 from the floor for 34 percent, including 12 of 33 from long range for 36 percent. The Chargers made seven of 17 free throws for 41 percent.

Owens was 27 of 65 from the floor for 42 percent, including 18 of 38 from long range for 47 percent.

The Express made nine of 14 free throws for 64 percent.

Edison won the battle of the boards 52-44 and had 11 turnovers to Owens’ 13.

Edison will play at Lorain County Saturday.

Women’s Basketball

Edison State 72,

Owens 60

PERRYSBURG — Edison State used double-doubles from Sarah Pothast and Allison Siefring to stay perfect in OCCAC play.

Edison is 16-2 overall and 5-0 in OCCAC play and will travel to Lorain County Saturday.

Owens dropped to 3-11 overall and 1-1 in OCCAC play.

Edison led 21-9, 40-23 and 60-35 at the quarter breaks.

Pothast had 25 points and 13 rebounds, making nine of 10 shots from the line.

Siefring hit eight of 11 shots from the floor in scoring 18 points and pulling down 16 rebounds.

The two combined for 15 offensive rebounds.

Mariah Baker added 10 points, while Maddy Bakosh dished out six assists.

Audra Schaub had seven points and five steals and Brogan McIver added seven points and three steals.

Edison was 28 of 80 from the floor for 35 percent, including five of 16 from long range for 31 percent.

The Chargers converted 11 of 12 free throws for 92 percent.

Owens was 22 of 57 from the floor for 39 percent, including five of 18 on 3-pointers for 28 percent.

The Express converted 11 of 15 free throws for 73 percent.

Edison won the battle of the boards 54-39 and had 14 turnovers to Owens’ 24.