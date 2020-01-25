Covington wrestling off to fast start at LCC Invitational

Staff Reports

LIMA — The Covington wrestling team put in a strong performance in the opening rounds of the Lima Central Catholic (LCC) Invitational on Friday, finishing the first day in 5th place out of 41 teams, and advanced 11 wrestlers to the second day of the tournament, including eightwrestlers in the quarterfinals.

Cael Vanderhorst (120) advanced to the quarterfinals with a bye and a 16-0 technical fall victory over Columbus Grove’s Trever Wynkoop, while Kellan Anderson (126) advanced with an 8-1 decision over Patrick Henry’s Lee Borders and a 16-0 technical fall over Blanchester’s Nick Musselman.

Austin Flick (145) earned a pair of pins over Carlisle’s Colby Millard and Cory-Rawson’s Cale Parkins, while Deacon Shields (152) advanced with a bye and a pin over Northridge’s Harper Huling. Jensen Wagoner (160) earned a pair of pins over Otsego’s Ivan Armas and Pandora-Gilboa’s Mitchell Blank.

Trentin Alexander (170) advanced with a bye and a pin over Madeira’s Aidan Reed, while Duncan Cooper (182) had a bye and a 12-3 major decision victory over Crestview’s Aidan Godsey. Jesse Fisher (220) was the Covington’s final quarterfinalist, advancing with a bye and a pin over Southeastern’s Brady Spears.

Connor Sindelir (138) dropped an 8-2 decision to top-seed Mason Glaze of Eastwood, before rebounding with a pin over Greeneview’s Payden Kibble. Brian Morrison (113) won an 8-0 major decision over New London’s Wyatt Harrison in the second consolation round, while Dalton Bishop (106) advanced in that round with a bye. Scott Blumenstock (285) dropped his two bouts.

Wrestling resumes Saturday morning.