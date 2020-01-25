Covington wrestlers take fifth at LCC Invitational

LIMA — Covington wrestled well at the Lima Central Catholic (LCC) Invitational this weekend, finishing in fifth place out of 41 schools.

Waynedale won the event, followed by Allen East. While it wasn’t the Buccs highest team finish at LCC, the team did set a school-record with 9 individual placers at the tournament.

Cael Vanderhorst led the way for Covington with a second-place finish at 120 pounds, after dropping an 8-3 decision to state placer Jake Manley of Otsego in the finals. Vanderhorst won by forfeit over Miami East’s Max Shore in the semifinals, after pinning Waynedale’s state placer Seth Unkefer in the quarterfinals.

Kellan Anderson (126) dropped a 6-2 decision to Wayne Trace’s Hunter Long to take fourth. Anderson defeated Miami East’s Garrett Kowalak, 8-2, in the quarterfinals before falling to Allen East’s Drake Carmean in the semifinals, then rebounding with a 7-1 victory over Carey’s Reece Mullholand in the consolation semifinals.

Duncan Cooper placed fifth at 182 pounds. with a win by forfeit over Miami East’s Jarrett Winner in the consolation finals. Cooper won an 11-2 decision over Caleb Stammen, and a 10-0 decision over Carey’s Tanner May, before falling to Swanton’s Ian Saunders in the consolation semifinals.

Connor Sindelir (138) and Jensen Wagoner (160) both placed sixth for the Buccs. Sindelir reeled off four straight wins in the consolations but dropped his final bout, 12-3, to Waynedale’s Mason Glaze, while Wagoner advanced to the semifinals with a pin over Greenview’s Caleb Allen, before dropping his final bout, 14-2, to Blanchester’s Gage Huston.

Austin Flick (145) and Trentin Alexander (170) both picked up two more victories on day two to finish in seventh place, while Deacon Shields (152) and Jesse Fisher (220) each earned another victory to place eighth overall. Dalton Bishop (106) and Brian Morrison (113) made it to the second day of wrestling but fell short of placing.

Bucc JVs

take seventh

VANDALIA — The Covington’s JV wrestling team finished in seventh place out of 23 teams at the Vandalia-Butler JV Invitational on Saturday. The Buccs had five placers at the tournament.

Bryce Smith (160) and Ricky Stephan (220) each placed second, both with 3-1 records with two pins, while Banks Koffer (120) and Dylan Staudt (220) placed third with 4-1 records and two pins each. David Robinson placed fourth with a 4-1 record and two pins, as he was unable to wrestle for third place due to the 5-match limit.

Tanner Garrett (126), Aaron Jackson (126, pin), Kaden Hughes (138), Caleb Miller (145, 2 pins), Trey Kiser (160, pin), Corey Turner (195, pin), Devin Newhouse and Adam Brewer (220) also wrestled well for the Buccs.