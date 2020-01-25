Covington boys basketball drops heartbreaker to Fairlawn

By Ben Robinson

COVINGTON — The Covington Buccaneers have suffered their fair share of heartbreaking losses this season, but Saturday’s 60-59 loss to Fairlawn on a last second shot in overtime just might be the most frustrating defeat of the season.

Yes, more so than the five-point loss to Arcanum where the Buccs surrendered a second half lead. More so than the 50-49 loss to Tri-County North, the four point loss to Lehman and even the one point loss to New Bremen where Covington saw an eleven point lead evaporate.

The reason, the Buccaneers left every ounce of energy they had on the floor tonight only to see victory snatched from them on a buzzer beater by Fairlawn’s Ashton Piper, which was the only field goal the Jets converted in the extra frame.

From the opening tip to the final buzzer, the game was tight throughout.

Fairlawn led 11-8 after one and Covington led 27-25 at the break thanks to a buzzer-beating trey by Spencer Brumbaugh to close out the half.

The game was then knotted a 41-41 after three and the 54-54 at the end of regulation.

Covington then appeared to have the momentum as Spencer Brumbaugh scored on a bucket, Jake Hamilton hit on a pair of free throws and Zach Kuntz connected on another to give the Buccs a 59-58 lead with the clock winding down with 12.7 seconds.

This was just enough time for Fairlawn to set up a play, which led to a 15-foot jumper by Piper with 0.5 seconds left on the clock.

Covington was led in scoring by Zach Kuntz, who tallied a game-high 20 points. Kadin Presser dropped in 17 for the Buccs, while Spencer Brumbaugh scored 14 points.

Fairlawn was led in scoring with a 17-point effort by Skyler Piper, 13 points by Ashton Piper and 10 points by Drew Maddy.

Covington, now 6-10 on the season, looks to regroup for a home showdown with Brookville on Tuesday.