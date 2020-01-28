Bethel Hall to induct 3 on 20th anniversary

Staff Reports

BRANDT — The Bethel High School athletic department will be celebrating the 20-year anniversary of the Bethel Athletic Hall of Fame Friday night, inducting its latest class of three members: Cathy Slattery-Salyer, John Phillips and Mark Clute.

The induction ceremony will take place Friday night between the JV and varsity games when Bethel’s boys basketball team hosts Cross County Conference rival Covington. The JV game begins at 6 p.m. Current Hall of Fame members will also be honored, and a social time and dinner in honor of the inductees will take place prior to the induction ceremony.

This year’s inductees are:

• Cathy Slattery-Salyer, Class of ‘80

Salyer earned 10 varsity letters in volleyball, basketball and track. She qualified twice for the state track meet, placing fifth her freshman year in the 440-yard relay. She also set a league record in the 100-meter low hurdles with a time of 15.9 seconds. Salyer spent a year after high school at Siena Heights College on a volleyball scholarship.

• John Phillips, Class of ‘89

Phillips earned 10 varsity letters in football, basketball and baseball. He was first team All-CCC three times in baseball and twice in football. In football, he broke the school rushing record his senior year. In baseball, he was an All-Ohio catcher his senior year. Upon graduating from Bethel, Phillips eventually attended Union College in Kentucky, where he played baseball. He was twice named All-Mid-South Conference and earned the distinction of being named an NAIA All-American.

• Mark Clute, Coach

Coach Clute is in his 25th year at Bethel, where he has been the cross country coach since he was hired. He has not only influenced the lives of many in cross country but has also coached in many settings. He has coached junior varsity baseball, freshman boys basketball, junior varsity girls basketball, junior high track and is currently the varsity track and field coach. He has also been of service to the athletic department by spending many hours of service being assistant athletic director and site manager.

