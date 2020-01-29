Piqua boys sweep Xenia: Tuesday sports roundup

By Rob Kiser

XENIA — The Piqua boys completed a season sweep of Xenia on the road Tuesday in Miami Valley League crossover action, winning 58-52.

The game was tied 9-9 after one quarter, but Piqua led 26-22 at halftime and 41-36 after three quarters.

The Indians improved to 7-10 overall and 5-8 in MVL Miami Division play.

Dre’Sean Roberts led Piqua with 17 points, while Garrett Schrubb added 14 points and 12 rebounds, to go with four steals and three assists.

Keagan Patton and Jerell Lewis both had six rebounds, Kameron Darner had four assists and four steals and Riley Hill added four assists and two blocked shots.

Piqua was 22 of 61 from the floor for 36 percent, including six of 25 from long range for 24 percent. The Indians made eight of 17 free throws for 47 percent.

Xenia was 23 of 64 from the floor for 36 percent, including one of 14 from 3-point range for seven percent. The Buccs made five of 10 free throws for 50 percent.

Xenia won the battle of the boards 43-37, but had 17 turnovers to Piqua’s 13.

Piqua will host West Carrollton in the Hall of Fame game Friday night.

Bryan Magoteaux, David Rolf and Antwon Jones (2018) and Steve Magill, Tami Gheen Delimpo and Kathy Purk Graeser (2019) will be honored at an induction dinner and ceremony at Edison State in the theater in North Hall at 5 p.m. that night.

Tickets are available to purchase for $20 and can be reserved by contacting Chip Hare via email or by calling him directly. His office number is 773-9577 or extension 1014.

The inductees will also be introduced at halftime of the boys basketball game following the ceremony at Edison State. Tickets will be available at the door if you wish to attend the game.

Milton-Union 74,

TC North 71

LEWISBURG — Milton-Union had four players in double figures and had a huge first half Tuesday night, holding on in the end to snap a three-game losing streak with a 74-71 non-league victory at Tri-County North.

Sam Case hit five of the Bulldogs’ 12 3-pointers on the night and led the way with 20 points and three assists. Brandon Lavy added 15 points, Andrew Lambert had 14 points and nine rebounds, Nathan Brumbaugh had 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists and Blake Brumbaugh had seven points and five assists as Milton-Union (11-5) jumped out to a 48-33 halftime lead, only to see Tri-County North cut the lead to 60-59 heading into the fourth.

The Bulldogs hit their free throws late, though, going 14 for 17 (82 percent) on the night, and they were 12 for 26 (46 percent) from 3-point range in the game, as well.

“Offensively, we finally got out of our slump and shot the ball extremely well, especially behind the arc,” Milton-Union coach Rusty Berner said. “It was an exciting game. We were up a lot at half but let them back in the game in the second — but we were able to recover.”

Milton-Union hosts Preble Shawnee Friday.

Covington 67,

Brookville 60 OT

COVINGTON — The Covington boys improved to 7-10 with an overtime win at home in non-conference action Tuesday.

Kleyton Maschino scored six points in the extra period as Covington got off to a fast start and never trailed.

Covington trailed 12-9 after one quarter, before leading 26-23 at halftime and 39-37 after three quarters, and the game was tied at 56 at the end of regulation.

Kaden Presser led a balanced Covington attack with 15 points. Maschino scored 14, Jake Hamilton scored 13, Spencer Brumbaugh netted 10 and Zach Kuntz added nine.

A.J. Eller led Brookville with 33 points, including 18 in the first half.

Covington will play at Bethel Friday night in CCC action.

W. Carrollton 68,

Tippecanoe 56

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe was steady throughout Tuesday night’s game against West Carrollton, but the Pirates got hot in the fourth quarter to claim a 68-56 Miami Valley League crossover win over the Red Devils.

Tippecanoe (10-7, 9-4 MVL Miami Division) trailed 16-14 after one but took a 28-27 halftime lead, and the score was tied 42-42 after three. But the Pirates outscored the Devils 26-14 in the fourth to earn the win.

Ben Knostman scored 17 points and Zach Frederick added 13 for Tippecanoe, which travels to Greenville Friday.

Madison 70,

Bethel 51

BRANDT — Bethel did what it could to keep pace with Madison Tuesday night in non-league play, but in the end the 15-2 Mohawks steadily pulled away for a 70-51 victory.

Nick Schmidt scored 14 points and Ethan Rimkus added 11 to lead the Bees (7-10). Casey Keesee added eight and Trevor Walker scored six as Bethel fell behind 19-13 after one, 36-25 at halftime and 52-37 after three.

Bethel hosts Covington Friday.

• Girls Basketball

Miami East 56,

Fairlawn 20

CASSTOWN — The Miami East girls basketball team recovered from back-to-back losses Tuesday night with a 56-20 victory over Fairlawn, improving to 9-9 on the season.

Camryn Miller had a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds, Rori Hunley added 11 points and Paxton Hunley scored eight for the Vikings, who led 12-3 after the first quarter and 22-10 at halftime before outscoring Fairlawn 22-5 in the third quarter to effectively put the game out of reach.

Miami East hosts Covington Thursday.

Other scores: Troy Christian (16-0) 47, Lehman (12-6) 38.

• Bowling

Piqua 2,163,

Greenville 2,161

PIQUA — After trailing by 121 pins after one game, Piqua’s boys bowling team rallied to win an MVL thriller on the lanes.

Ryan Fleisher led Piqua with games of 213 and 248 for a 461 series.

