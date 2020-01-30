Bradford to induct two into Athletic Hall of Fame

Staff Reports

BRADFORD — Bradford High School will be inducting two new members to the Athletic Hall of Fame on Feb. 7, when the Railroaders host Twin Valley South.

• Marlin Rasor

A 1979 Bradford graduate, Rasor was a four-year participant in football, basketball and track and field, earning a total of nine varsity letters.

Rasor excelled in track, establishing many records which include high jump, 110-meter high hurdles, 400-meter dash and 4×100-meter relay.

After graduation, Rasor continued his athletic and academic career at Mount Union, where he was a staple on the track and field team.

Rasor earned all-conference honors in the decathlon and 4×400-meter relay and was the Slippery Rock Invitational decathlon champion.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Education in 1983 and went on to earn a Masters of Education from Malone University in 2007.

Rasor also spent many years coaching track and field at Bradford High School, Sandy Valley High School and Malone University.

His coaching resume is impressive, amassing five school records (Bradford), four-time league coach of the year, five All-Ohio athletes, two state champions and one state record holder (Sandy Valley).

Rasor was also part of the Coaching Staff of the Year twice at Malone and coached two NAIA All-Americans at Malone.

• James “Bud” Roeth

A member of the class of 1944 at Bradford, Roeth was a standout in basketball.

During his career, it was said he was the “best shooter in the county” and “his shots splintered the nets.”

Following his senior basketball season, Roeth was drafted to the war.

He was unable to complete his final season of baseball and instead, spent two years serving our country.

When Roeth returned from his years of service, he began life of farming with his wife Ruth and their six children.

He was member of the Bradford Board of Education for 10 years thoughtout the 1960s.

