Tipp girls clinch share of MVL Miami with win: Wednesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY — After a sluggish first half, the Tippecanoe girls basketball team pulled away from Fairborn Wednesday in Miami Valley League crossover play, clinching at least a share of the MVL Miami Division title in the process with a 57-28 victory.

With the win, Tippecanoe improved to 15-4 overall and 15-0 in the MVL Miami, holding a three-game lead over 12-3 Butler with three games remaining and giving the Red Devils a chance to clinch the division outright with a win at Troy Saturday. Fairborn, meanwhile, fell to 4-14 and 4-11 in the MVL Valley.

Wednesday, the Devils led the Skyhawks 11-6 after one but only held a 20-18 lead at halftime. Tippecanoe then outscored Fairborn 18-3 in the third quarter to take a 38-21 lead and put the game away.

Tippecanoe travels to Troy Saturday for an 11:45 a.m. tipoff.

• Bowling

Troy Splits

With Butler

TROY — The Troy girls bowling team pulled into a first-place tie with Butler in the Miami Valley League Miami Division standings after a head-to-head win Wednesday at Troy Bowl, with the Trojan girls defeating the Aviators 2,107-1,960. The Troy boys, meanwhile, were knocked out of first by Butler in a 2,287-2,148 defeat.

Jami Loy rolled 145-256—401 to lead the Trojan girls (7-4, 4-2 MVL Miami), with her 256 in the second game being the key to the victory. Kayleigh McMullen added 223-171—394, Adara Myers rolled 194-145—339, Kylie Schiml rolled 150-168—318, Morgan Shilt added a 189 game and Hope Shiltz a 142. Butler fell to 6-3 and 5-2 in the MVL Miami.

For Troy’s boys, Jordan Fisher rolled 200-204—404, Brayden Ganger rolled 213-168—381, Carson Rogers rolled 182-188—370, Adam Shiltz rolled a 208 game, Nathan Hamilton added a 171, Drew Snurr a 160 and Jacob Allison a 142. The boys fell to 6-5 overall and 4-2 in the MVL Miami, one game behind 5-1 Tippecanoe.

Troy hosts Tippecanoe Friday for Senior Night.

Contact Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter. Contact Rob Kiser at rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com.

©2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.