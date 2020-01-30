Edison State hoop teams split with Sinclair; Lady Chargers share OCCAC lead

Staff Reports

DAYTON — The Edison State men’s and women’s basketball teams split with Sinclair Wednesday night.

The Chargers will travel to Lakeland Saturday, with first place in the OCCAC on the line in the women’s game.

WOMEN

Edison State 82,

Sinclair 50

The Edison State women improved to 18-2 overall and 7-0 in the OCCAC.

The Chargers shared first in the OCCAC share first with Lakeland heading in to Saturday’s showdown.

Sarah Pothast had 22 points and eight rebounds for Edison, while Maddy Bakosh had 17 points.

Allison Siefring had 14 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.

Brogan McIver had 14 points and Audra Schaub had seven points, six assists and three steals.

The Chargers led 24-7, 45-20 and 65-42 at the quarter breaks in completing a season sweep of Sinclair.

MEN

Sinclair 83,

Edison State 69

The Chargers trailed 42-28 at halftime and couldn’t recover.

Ronald Hampton III had 29 points for the Chargers, while Jaedyn Carter had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Lamine Komara had 10 points, Demetrius Coble added nine points and Sekou Maiga pulled down 11 rebounds.

Edison State was 26 of 68 from the floor for 38 percent, including three of 19 from long range for 16 percent. The Chargers made 14 of 23 free throws for 61 percent.

Sinclair was 33 of 75 from the floor for 44 percent, including seven of 19 from 3-point range for 37 percent. The Tartans made 10 of 16 free throws for 63 percent.

Sinclair won the battle of the boards 52-41 and had 14 turnovers to Edison’s 16.