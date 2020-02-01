Bees beat Buccs on late 3-pointer: Friday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

and Rob Kiser

Miami Valley Today

BRANDT — Bethel’s Hall of Fame game turned into a thriller Friday night, as Casey Keesee hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 7.9 seconds on the clock to propel the Bees past Cross County Conference rival Covington, 50-48.

Ethan Rimkus led the Bees (8-10, 6-3 CCC) on the night with 23 points and eight rebounds. Keesee and Trevor Walker each had six points, Nico Golden scored five, Dillon Kelley had four and Nick Schmidt had three points, nine assists and five rebounds.

Covington (7-11, 4-5 CCC) took the early lead, going up 10-9 after the first quarter, but Bethel tied the score at 22-22 at halftime. The Bees then held a 35-34 lead going into the fourth, but the Buccaneers led by one up until Keesee’s game-winning shot late.

After traveling to Northwestern Saturday, Covington hosts Ansonia Tuesday. Bethel, meanwhile, hosts Fort Loramie Tuesday.

Troy Christian 65,

Legacy Christian 43

XENIA — Troy Christian turned a slow start into a blowout in the second and third quarters Friday night on the road, defeating Legacy Christian 65-43 in Metro Buckeye Conference play.

The Eagles, who improved to 14-4 overall and 9-1 in the MBC, fell behind 9-5 after the first quarter but took control in the next two, taking a 28-14 halftime lead and building a 51-24 lead heading into the fourth.

Isaac Gray led three Eagles in double figures with 16 points, Brady Clawson had 12 points and eight rebounds and Connor Peters had 10 points, eight assists and three steals. Lucas Day added eight points off the bench and Izaak Frantom and Nathan Waltz each had six.

After hosting Miami Valley Saturday night, Troy Christian hosts Jefferson Tuesday.

Tippecanoe 66,

Greenville 40

GREENVILLE — Tippecanoe retook a two-game lead in the Miami Valley League Miami Division Friday night, routing Greenville 66-40 on the road.

Gavin Garlitz had 16 points and Zach Frederick and Nick Robbins each scored 15 as the Red Devils (11-7, 10-4 MVL Miami) hit five first-quarter 3-pointers, jumped out to a 25-7 lead after one and never looked back.

Tippecanoe travels to Fairborn Tuesday.

Preble Shawnee 52,

Milton-Union 39

WEST MILTON — After a 10-2 start, Milton-Union dropped its fourth in its last five games Friday night, falling to visiting Preble Shawnee 52-39 in Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division play.

The Bulldogs (11-6, 4-5 SWBL Buckeye) kept pace early, trailing 17-6 after one and 23-21 at halftime. But the Arrows outscored them 13-6 in the third to go up 36-27 heading into the fourth and won the final quarter 16-12 to put the game away.

Blake Brumbaugh led Milton-Union with 16 points, six rebounds and three steals, Nathan Brumbaugh added eight points and four rebounds and Brandon Lavy had six points.

After hosting Yellow Springs Saturday, Milton-Union travels to Northridge Tuesday.

Ansonia 51,

Miami East 34

ANSONIA — Miami East was shut out in the first quarter Friday night and never recovered, falling 51-34 at Ansonia in Cross County Conference play.

The Vikings trailed 11-0 after the first quarter but clawed their way back to within one at 21-20 at halftime with a big second quarter. But Ansonia answered in the third, holding a 36-27 lead heading into the fourth, and closed it out from there.

Sam Zapadka led the Vikings with 19 points and Brendon Bertsch and Noah King each scored four.

Miami East (8-8, 5-4 CCC) hosts Tri-Village Tuesday.

Perry 53,

Lehman 34

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic boys ran into a tough foe in Northwest Central Conference action, falling to Lima Perry 53-34.

Perry improved to 12-4 overall and 7-0 in the NWCC, while Lehman dropped to 8-8 overall and 3-3 in the NWCC.

Perry led 14-6, 28-15 and 39-26 at the quarter breaks.

Brendan O’Leary had 13 points and six assists and Justin Chapman added 10 points and seven rebounds.

TC North 59,

Newton 54

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton boys came up short in CCC action Friday night.

Newton dropped to 5-11 overall and 3-5 in the CCC.

Newton trailed 17-6, 25-20 and 43-33 at the quarter breaks.

Kleyson Wehrley scored 19 points and Ross Ferrell added 10.

