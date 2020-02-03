Christian sets Oakland University school record; Edison State teams fall to Lakeland

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Former Covington state champion Lauren Christian is off to a fast start at Oakland University.

At the annual CMU Jack Skoog Invitational, the freshman set a new school record in the shot put.

Christian finished second at the meet with a record put of 44-feet, 1.5 inches.

BASKETBALL

Men

Lakeland 68,

Edison State 62

KIRTLAND — The Edison State men fell to the league leading Lakeland in OCCAC action.

Lakeland improved to 15-6 overall and 7-1 in the OCCAC, while Edison dropped to 12-10 overall and 5-3 in the OCCAC.

Edison trailed 32-31 at halftime.

Sekou Maiga led the Chargers with 14 points and eight rebounds, while Ronald Hampton III had 14 points and three assists.

Derek Stout added 12 points, while Lamine Komara and Matt Dugue both scored seven and Demetrius Coble added six.

Edison was 26 of 60 from the floor for 43 percent, including one of eight from long range for 13 percent. The Chargers made nine of 16 free throws for 56 percent.

Lakeland was 25 of 52 from the floor for 48 percent, including four of 16 from 3-point range for 25 percent. The Lakers made 12 of 22 free throws for 55 percent.

Lakeland won the battle of the boards 45-33 and had 15 turnovers to Edison’s 13.

Women

Lakeland 63,

Edison State 58

KIRTLAND — A showdown for first place in the OCCAC didn’t disappoint as it came down the wire before Lakeland came away with a four-point win.

Lakeland led 18-12, 33-24 and 48-39 at the quarter breaks.

Lakeland improved to 19-1 overall and 10-0 in the OCCAC, while Edison dropped to 18-3 overall and 9-1 in the OCCAAC.

Allison Siefring had a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds, while Sarah Pothast had 15 points to lead the scoring column.

Audra Schaub scored 12 points, Maddy Bakosh had 10 points and seven rebounds and Brogan McIver added seven points and four assists.

Edison was 24 of 63 from the floor for 38 percent, including just two of 17 from long range for 12 percent. The Chargers made nine of 16 free throws for 56 percent.

Lakeland was 22 of 58 from the floor for 37 percent, including four of 17 from long range for 24 percent. The Lakers made 15 of 23 free throws for 65 percent.

Edison won the battle of the boards 43-40 and had 20 turnovers to Lakeland’s 19.