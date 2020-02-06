Covington wrestlers win dual with Eaton

Staff Reports

COVINGTON — The Covington wrestling team put in a strong performance against Eaton on Wednesday night, defeating the Eagles, 54-16, to improve their overall dual meet record to 18-3.

The Buccs got off to a strong start with pins by Cael Vanderhorst (126) and Kellan Anderson (132), to take a 12-0 lead, before Connor Sindelir (138) dropped a close 4-2 decision to district qualifier Owen Hewitt. Covington then extended their lead, 18-3, with a pin by Austin Flick (145) before Eaton closed the gap, 18-10, with a 13-0 major decision by district qualifier KeAnthony Bales over Deacon Shields (152) and an 11-4 decision by state alternate Zac Schmidt over Jensen Wagoner (160).

Trentin Alexander (170) then came from behind in an exciting match to defeat district qualifier Logan Chapin, 4-2, while Duncan Cooper (182) extended Covington’s lead with a pin over Sage Bowman. Jesse Fisher (195) dropped his bout to district qualifier Holden Stitloh, before Dylan Staudt (220) and Scott Blumenstock (285) both picked up pins for the Buccs.

Dalton Bishop (106) kept things going with a pin, followed by an 11-6 win by Brian Morrison (113) and a forfeit victory by Banks Koffer (120) to conclude the dual.

In JV action, Aaron Jackson (126), Caleb Miller (145) and David Robinson (152) all earned pins for the Buccs, while Corey Turner (195) wrestled well.

Covington’s junior improved their dual meet record to 6-1 with a hard-fought 48-36 victory over Eaton despite spotting the Eagles 12 points due to forfeits.

Winning for Covington were Carson Taylor (80, pin), Kacyn Hall (86, pin), Michael Hagan (98, pin), Jericho Quinter (104, pin), Kaden Thompson (110, pin), Chase Vanderhorst (122, pin), Izaiah Sherman (150, pin) and Garrett Hobbs (160). Jack Blumenstock (104) won in JV action, while A.J. Garman (128) and Ashtin Gardner (172) also wrestled well for the Buccs.