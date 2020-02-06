Carter scores 35 points; Edison hoop teams sweep Clark State

Staff Reports

PIQUA — The Edison State men’s and women’s basketball teams swept Clark State Wednesday.

Edison State will travel to Terra State Saturday.

MEN

Edison State 89,

Clark State 73

Jaedyn Carter had a big night as Edison led 36-29 at halftime and extended the lead from there.

The Chargers are 13-10 overall and 6-3 in OCCAC play, while Clark State is 14-10 overall and 4-5 in OCCAC play.

Carter had 35 points, hitting 13 of 19 shots from the floor, five of seven from 3-point range and going 4-for-6 from the line.

He added seven rebounds and four steals.

Lamine Komara had 18 points and six rebounds, while Demetrius Coble scored 10 points.

Ronald Hampton III dished out seven assists, Sekou Maiga had six rebounds and Matt Dugge had five rebounds and two blocked shots.

Edison was 32 of 57 from the floor for 56 percent, including five of 13 from long range for 39 percent. The Chargers made 20 of 26 free throws for 77 percent.

Clark State was 29 of 41 from the floor for 41 percent, including six of 26 form 3-point range for 23 percent. The Eagles made nine of 15 free throws for 60 percent.

Edison won the battle of the boards 41-32 and both teams had eight turnovers.

WOMEN

Edison State 104,

Clark State 47

The Lady Chargers remained one game behind Lakeland with an easy win.

Edison led 31-11, 53-18 and 78-33 at the quarter breaks.

The Chargers improved to 19-3 overall and 8-1 in the OCCAC, while the Eagles dropped to 5-18 overall and 1-8 in the OCCAC.

Allison Siefring led the Chargers with 20 points, 15 rebounds and three steals.

Maddy Bakosh had 17 points and six rebounds, while Audra Schaub had 15 points and seven rebounds.

Sarah Pothast had 10 points and eight rebounds, Mariah Baker had 10 points and three assists and Brogan McIver added three assists.

Edison was 36 of 89 from the floor for 40 percent, including six of 29 from long range for 21 percent.

The Chargers converted 26 of 32 free throws for 81 percent.

Clark State was 17 of 56 from the floor for 30 percent, including four of 15 on 3-pointers for 27 percent. The Eagles made nine of 22 free throws for 41 percent.

Edison won the battle of the boards 67-32 and had eight turnovers to Clark State’s 21.