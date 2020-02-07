Piqua rally comes up short

By Rob Kiser

Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The Piqua boys basketball team played with amazing energy in a frenzied comeback over the last six minutes against Greenville Friday night at Garbry Gymnasium.

But the Indians’ struggles in the first three-plus quarters was too much to overcome as Greenville came away with a 50-46 victory to gain a split of the season series in Miami Valley League Miami Division action.

Greenville improved to 5-14 overall and 3-13 in the MVL, while Piqua dropped to 7-13 overall and 5-11 in the MVL.

With Greenville using a balanced attack led by Marcus Wood — along with Cole Foster, Tyler Beyke, Alec Fletcher and D.J. Zimmer — opened a 43-24 lead on Piqua with six minutes to go in the game.

That was with a 21-5 run after Piqua had closed to 22-19 early in the third quarter.

Garrett Schrubb hit a 3-pointer to give the Indians life and spark a 10-0 run in a very short period of time.

Schrubb added another basket and Keagan Patton followed with a 3-point play off a steal on a Greenville inbounds pass, and suddenly it was 43-34 with 4:25 to go.

Greenville was still leading by nine when the Wave was whistled for a technical foul, and Karmeron Darner hit both free throws with 1:35 to go to make it 46-39.

Darner followed with a 3, and suddenly it was 46-42 with 1:16 to go.

After Wood hit one of two free throws, Patton had a putback to get Piqua back within 47-44 with 43 seconds to go.

After Wood hit two of four free throws, Dylan Chaney scored with seven seconds to go to get Piqua within 49-46.

Cole Foster than hit one of two free throws for Greenville for the final margin.

Iverson Ventura led a balanced Piqua attack with 12 points and six rebounds.

Darner and Schrubb both scored nine points each and Patton added seven.

Wood had a game-high 15 points and five rebounds to lead Greenville.

Foster had 11 points and five rebounds and Beyke scored 10 points.

Fletcher and Zimmer both added seven points.

Piqua was 16 of 41 from the floor for 39 percent and nine of 11 from the line for 82 percent.

Greenville was 17 of 33 from the floor for 52 percent and 10 of 22 from the line for 45 percent.

Piqua won the battle of the boards 26-19.

Greenville had 20 turnovers, half of which came in the fourth quarter, while Piqua had 19 turnovers — most of which came in the first three quarters.

The Indians will look to turn things around Tuesday in the home finale against Fairborn.

Contact Rob Kiser at rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com.

©2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

Piqua plays a zone defense against Greenville. On the floor for the Indians are Iverson Ventura (22) Owen Curtis (2), Riley Hill (23) Dresean Roberts (13) and Cameron Foster (4). https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/02/web1_020720mju_bb_phs_defense-1.jpg Piqua plays a zone defense against Greenville. On the floor for the Indians are Iverson Ventura (22) Owen Curtis (2), Riley Hill (23) Dresean Roberts (13) and Cameron Foster (4). Piqua’s Devon Sever drives to the basket against Marcus Wood. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/02/web1_020720mju_bb_phs_12-1.jpg Piqua’s Devon Sever drives to the basket against Marcus Wood. Piqua’s Kameron Darner maneuvers against Greenville’s Alec Fletcher (4) and Nolan Curtis (34). https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/02/web1_020720mju_bb_phs_1-1.jpg Piqua’s Kameron Darner maneuvers against Greenville’s Alec Fletcher (4) and Nolan Curtis (34). Piqua’s Garrett Schrubb shoots over Greenville’s Marcus Wood Friday night. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/02/web1_020720mju_bb_phs_13-1.jpg Piqua’s Garrett Schrubb shoots over Greenville’s Marcus Wood Friday night. Piqua’s Riley Hill shoots against Greenville’s Nolan Curtis Friday night. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/02/web1_020720mju_bb_phs_23-1.jpg Piqua’s Riley Hill shoots against Greenville’s Nolan Curtis Friday night.