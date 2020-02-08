Milton-Union plays spoiler vs. Waynesville on Senior Night: Friday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

and Rob Kiser

Miami Valley Today

WEST MILTON — Already enjoying its best season in years, the Milton-Union boys basketball team scored its signature win — and played spoiler for a rival in the process.

The Bulldogs held off Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division rival Waynesville Friday on Senior Night, winning a back-and-forth battle 81-76 to knock the Spartans out of first place in the division.

The Bulldogs improved to 13-7 overall and 5-6 in the SWBL Buckeye. But Waynesville, which entered the night tied with Madison for first place in the division, fell to 14-6 overall and 8-3 in division play, one game out of first.

“Definitely a good win for our guys,” Milton-Union coach Rusty Berner said.”They beat us at their place, but our guys really battled tonight. Really proud of our team effort.”

Waynesville actually scored the game’s first 13 points and led 16-9 after one, but the Bulldogs took a 37-36 halftime lead and led 54-46 after three. The Spartans outscored the Bulldogs 30-27 in a hectic fourth quarter, but Milton-Union held on for the win.

Freshman Blake Brumbaugh had a season-high 27 points and added seven rebounds and four steals to lead the way, Sam Case had 17 points and Andrew Lambert added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Senior Nathan Brumbaugh added nine points and five assists and senior Brandon Lavy had seven points and nine rebounds.

“Just a total team effort in a tough environment. I’m proud of our guys,” Berner said. “We had a great home crowd. We shot extremely well — it’s amazing what happens when the ball goes through the hoop. It was a great game for our kids, a great comeback win, and it’s always great to play a factor in who wins the league.”

Milton-Union travels to Arcanum Tuesday then finishes the regular season at Dixie on Feb. 14.

Miami East 58,

Newton 47

PLEASANT HILL — Miami East snapped a three-game losing streak Friday night, defeating Cross County Conference rival Newton 58-47 at Newton.

The Indians led 16-12 after one quarter and 26-25 at halftime, but East took a 43-36 lead after three quarters and held on from there.

Sam Zapadka led the Viking comeback with a game-high 26 points, 13 of them coming in the third quarter, and added five rebounds and four steals. Brendon Bertsch added nine points and Keegan Mahaney added eight points.

Newton dropped to 5-14 overall and 3-8 in the CCC.

Kleyson Wehrley led Newton with 15 points.

Bethel 48,

Ansonia 41

BRANDT — The Bethel Bees honored their seven seniors with a Senior Night victory Friday night, improving to 9-11 and 7-3 in the Cross County Conference with a 48-41 win over Ansonia.

Ethan Rimkus led the Bees with 17 points, Trevor Walker added 14 and Nick Schmidt pitched in 13 as Bethel turned a 7-7 tie after one into an 18-12 halftime lead. The Bees then held a 33-25 lead after three and held on from there.

Bethel honored its seniors — Walker, Schmidt, Cannon Dakin, Chris Ahrens, Blake Young, Dylan Williams and Dillon Kelley — before the game.

Bethel travels to Franklin Monroe Tuesday.

Covington 53,

Tri-Village 52

NEW MADISON — It looked like Covington might be in position for another heartbreaking loss.

But the Buccaneers flipped the script this time, pulling out the win to improve to 8-13 on the season, 5-6 in the Cross County Conference, in a CCC road game.

Covington was trailing 52-50 in the final minute when Spencer Brumbaugh drove to the basket to tie the game at 52.

After Tri-Village’s attempt at a game-winning shot was stopped, Kadin Presser hit one of two free throws with six seconds left for the winning point.

Tri-Village had led 12-11 after one quarter, but Covington took a 23-19 halftime lead and led 43-42 after three quarters.

Zach Kuntz led Covington with 20 points.

Brumbaugh netted 12 and Kleyton Maschino added 11 points.

Covington hosts Newton on Feb. 14.

Troy Christian 56,

Yellow Springs 26

YELLOW SPRINGS — Troy Christian won its fourth straight Friday night, routing Yellow Springs 56-26 and setting up one final matchup for the Metro Buckeye Conference championship.

The Eagles (17-4, 12-1 MBC) led 12-4 after one and 30-6 at halftime, coasting from there.

Troy Christian travels to Emmanuel Christian, which the Eagles are tied with atop the MBC, Friday.

Other scores: Twin Valley South 52, Bradford (2-16, 0-11 CCC) 35.

• Bowling scores: boys — Sidney 2,579, Tippecanoe (11-3, 5-3 MVL Miami) 2,231. Girls — Sidney 1,674, Tippecanoe (3-11, 0-8 MVL Miami) 1,671.

