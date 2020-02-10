Edison State hoop teams sweep Terra State, Heidelberg JVs

Staff Reports

The Edison State Community College basketball teams picked up four wins over the weekend.

MEN

Edison men

sweep games

The Edison State men improved to 15-10 on the season.

On Saturday, the Chargers went on the road to defeat Terra State 80-54.

Ronald Hampton III had a big game with 26 points.

Jaedyn Carter added 18 points.

On Sunday, Edison returned home and defeated Heidelberg College JVs 83-54.

Edison opened a 32-26 halftime lead and cruised to the win.

Hampton filled out the stat sheet with 20 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Carter had a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Matt Dugue had 18 points and six rebounds.

Demetrius Coble also scored 18 points, Sekou Maiga grabbed nine rebounds and Derek Stout pulled down eight rebounds.

WOMEN

Lady Chargers

win two games

The Edison State women improved to 21-3 on the season.

The Chargers went on the road for an 89-57 win over Terra State.

Edison led 19-13, 39-30 and 62-40 at the quarter breaks.

Allison Siefring had a big game for the Lady Chargers.

She made 11 of 15 shots from the floor in scoring 29 points and pulled down 16 rebounds.

Brogan McIver scored 14 points and Audra Schaub added 11 points.

Sarah Pothast and Rebekah New each had 10 points and six rebounds.

Maddy Bakosh had four assists and five rebounds, while Mariah Baker had four assists and four steals.

Elysabette Andrews also grabbed six rebounds.

Edison returned home Sunday and defeated Heidelberg JVs 81-64.

The Chargers trailed 20-16 after one quarter, but took a 41-27 halftime lead and led 71-40 after three quarters.

Bakosh had 19 points, five assists and four steals; while Siefring had 17 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Schaub had 15 points, six rebounds and six steals; while McIver had 13 points.

Pothast pulled down six rebounds, while Kayla Bergman grabbed five rebounds.