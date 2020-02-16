Piqua girls fall in tournament opener: Saturday sports roundup

By Rob Kiser

and Josh Brown

Miami Valley Today

VANDALIA — Trying to pick up its first tournament win in 18 years, the 10th-seeded Piqua girls basketball team got off to a good start but couldn’t hold on Saturday in a 47-27 loss to No. 7 Miamisburg to open the Division I sectional tournament at Butler High School.

Piqua led 6-0 early and held Miamisburg — which was looking for its first tournament win since the 2012-13 season — without a field goal until the first quarter buzzer.

But Miamisburg took a 21-13 halftime lead and stretched it to 30-18 after three quarters.

Piqua got as close as eight in the fourth quarter, but the Vikings pulled away.

Miamisburg improved to 11-12 with the win, while Piqua closed the season at 15-8.

Aubree Schrubb scored 14 points and Karley Johns added nine.

D-II Sectional

Tippecanoe 63,

Northwestern 24

NEW CARLISLE — Top-seeded Tippecanoe had little trouble in its Division II sectional opener Saturday at Tecumseh High School, routing No. 11 Northwestern 63-24.

Tippecanoe (19-4) — which won its 13th straight — jumped out to a 26-4 lead after the first quarter and led 35-12 at halftime. A 19-5 third quarter put the Red Devils up 54-17, though, turning on the running clock for the fourth quarter.

Tippecanoe will take on No. 12 Belmont in the second round Thursday night.

D-IV Sectional

Catholic Central 56,

Covington 49

BROOKVILLE — The seventh-seeded Covington girls closed the season at 10-13 after a 56-49 loss to No. 5 Catholic Central in Brookville D-IV action.

The Irish led 15-8, 26-16 and 38-26 at the quarter breaks.

Morgan Kimmel and Claire Fraley scored 13 points each for Covington.

Josie Crowell scored 10 points and Claudia Harrington added eight.

• Boys Basketball

Southeastern 86,

Bradford 36

SOUTH CHARLESTON — The Bradford boys basketball team dropped a road game to close the regular season.

The Railroaders will face top seed Jackson Center in the Piqua D-IV sectional tournament Saturday.

Kegan Fair led Bradford with 17 points.

Other scores: Fairlawn 67, Lehman (12-9) 52.

• Wrestling

Reaves wins

in double OT

BATAVIA — Piqua 285-pound junior Lance Reaves-Hicks won his fifth straight tournament in dramatic fashion Saturday at Steve Shinkle Invitational.

Reaves-Hicks is now 36-2 with 3o pins heading into the MVL tournament Friday at Vandalia-Butler.

After advancing to the finals with three pins, Reaves outlasted top seed Jayce Glenn of Bethel-Tate 5-4 in double overtime.

Andru Hollopeter was the other placer for Piqua, who finished 13th as a team.

Hollopeter finished fifth at 145 pounds, going 4-1 with three pins.

