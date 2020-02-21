Bethel’s Price advances to state swimming finals: Thursday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Miami Valley Today

CANTON — Bethel sophomore Kaylee Price qualified for the finals at the Division II state swimming preliminaries Thursday at the C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton, while Tippecanoe’s relay team narrowly missed advancing to the meet’s second day.

Price swam a time of 24.42 seconds in the 50 free, sitting in 11th place with the top 16 advancing to the finals. Miami East junior Annie Richters also competed in the 50 free, finishing 22nd in 24.85 seconds.

For Tippecanoe, the 200 medley relay team of Averie Jacquemin, Kat Oen, Madison Leonard and Simone King placed 17th in 1:53.71, a mere 0.53 seconds out of the 16th and last finals qualifying spot. Oen, a junior, also competed in the 100 breast, finishing 20th in 1:08.

• Bowling

D-I Sectional

DAYTON — The Troy girls bowling team held on after an up-and-down day to qualify for next week’s district tournament, finishing ninth at Thursday’s Division I sectional tournament at Poelking Lanes South.

The Trojans, which led after the first regular game, fell all the way to 10th after the second and climbed back as high as seventh on the day, finished with 3,289, with 10th-place Tecumseh shooting 3,276 to get the 10th and final district qualifying spot.

Kayleigh McMullen led Troy, rolling 201-191-209—601 to finish one pin behind individual winner Brynn Noffsinger from Bellefontaine. Kylie Schiml rolled 247-104-194—545, Adara Myers rolled 117-157-157—431, Jami Loy added games of 159-140, Hope Shiltz added 144-154, Kaitlin Jackson added a 157 game and Morgan Shilt added a 139.

Tippecanoe finished 16th with 2,876. Emma Lara led the way in 49th and narrowly missed an individual qualifying spot by rolling 154-154-149—457. Taylor Horne rolled 128-143-163—434, Alison Johnston rolled 118-148-166—432, Isabeall Janney rolled 124-142-138—404, Emily Von Krosigk added games of 112-104 and Julian Arblaster added a 91.

Piqua finished 18th with 2,606. Katelyn Lear led the Indians in 68th with 166-116-127—409, Desiree Warner rolled 133-169-99-401, Jasmine Gilardi rolled 101-152-146—399, Katelyn Brown rolled 92-112-175—379, Marleen Henke added games of 107-117 and Ashlynn Elliott added a 67.

• Girls Basketball

D-II Sectional

Tippecanoe 72,

Belmont 7

NEW CARLISLE — The top-seeded Tippecanoe girls basketball team had little trouble with No. 12 Belmont in the second round of the Division II sectional tournament Thursday at Tecumseh High School, winning its 14th straight game, 72-7.

The Red Devils left little doubt early, outscoring Belmont 33-0 in the first quarter and leading 50-2 at halftime.

Tippecanoe (20-4) advances to Monday’s district semifinal round to face No. 4 Greenville, which held off No. 6 Kenton Ridge 44-40 in Thursday’s late game.

D-III Sectional

Carlisle 42,

Bethel 35

NORTHRIDGE — No. 9 Bethel kept pace with fifth-seeded Carlisle most of Thursday night in the second round of the Division III sectional tournament at Northridge High School, but Carlisle pulled away in the final quarter to win 42-35 and eliminate the Bees.

Carlisle advances to take on No. 4 Arcanum in Monday’s district semifinal round. Bethel’s season ends at 13-10.

