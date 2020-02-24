Troy’s Kraynek qualifies for state gymnastics meet: Saturday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

and Rob Kiser

Miami Valley Today

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — The Troy gymnastics team missed qualifying for state as a team, finishing seventh at Saturday’s district meet at Lakota East High School, with senior Sarah Kraynek qualifying as an individual for the second straight season.

Kraynek placed fourth on the floor, scoring 9.225 and advancing to the state meet

Fellow senior Nevaeh Collier placed seventh on the beam (8.8) and will be a state alternate.

• Wrestling

SWBL

GERMANTOWN — The Milton-Union wrestling team placed seventh at the Southwestern Buckeye League tournament Saturday at Valley View High School, scoring 100 points.

Andrew Collins (113) and Peyton Brown (132) led the Bulldogs, reaching the championship matches and placing second. Zach Avey (120) and Colten Jacobe (152) placed third, Tim Artz (182) placed fifth and Nicholas Devlin (126) placed sixth.

Covington

Duals

COVINGTON — The Covington wrestling team hosted the Covington Duals Saturday, sweeping its way to a victory, while Miami East finished second with only a loss to the Buccaneers.

Covington defeated Arcanum 66-12, National Trail 72-14, Tri-County North 58-13, Lehman 84-0 and then Miami East 45-33 in the final.

For Covington, Deacon Shields (152) was 5-0 with four pins, Jensen Wagoner (160) was 5-0 with three pins, Dalton Bishop (106) and Trentin Alexander (170) were each 5-0 with two pins, Cael Vanderhorst was 5-0 with one pin and Kellan Anderson (126) was 4-0. Brian Morrison (113), Bryce Smith (182) and Dylan Staudt (220) were each 4-1 with one pin, Connor Sindelir (138) was 4-1, Jesse Fisher (195) was 3-2 with one pin, David Robinson (145) was 3-2, Aaron Jackson (132) was 2-2 with one pin and Scott Blumenstock (285) was 2-3.

Miami East, meanwhile, beat Arcanum 42-18, Tri-County North 45-21, Lehman 52-12 and National Trail 60-18.

Dustin Winner (195) was 5-0 with four pins. David Davis (132) was 5-0 with three pins, Cooper Shore (113) was 5-0 with two pins and Jarrett Winner (182) was 5-0 with one pin. Chance Rust (120) was 4-0 with one pin, Max Shore (126) was 3-1, Ethan Ott (152) was 3-2 with three pins, Cael Rose (285) and Dylan Williams (160) were both 3-2 with one pin, Jayden Skeebey (220) was 3-2 and Mike Sherer (160) was 1-0.

• Boys Basketball

D-IV Sectional

TC 52,

Ansonia 45

PIQUA — The fifth-seeded Troy Christian boys basketball team put together a big third quarter Saturday night in the opening round of the Division IV sectional tournament at Piqua High School, taking control and then holding off No. 8 Ansonia 52-45.

Connor Peters led the Eagles with 17 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals, going 6 for 7 from the free throw line as the team was 12 for 18. Isaac Gray added 10 points and three assists, Brady Clawson had eight points and five rebounds and Aaron Gillespie had five points.

Troy Christian led 10-7 after the first quarter, but Ansonia tied the score at 19-19 at halftime. The Eagles then outscored the Tigers 18-6 in the third to take a 37-25 lead and held on from there.

Troy Christian (18-5) advanced to face No. 10 Covington in the second round on Thursday.

Covington 67,

Fairlawn 59

PIQUA — A big finish helped 10th-seeded Covington avenge an overtime loss earlier this season and upset fourth-seeded Fairlawn in Piqua D-IV sectional action.

Covington (10-13) will play Troy Christian at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Fairlawn had led 16-11 after one quarter and 32-31 at halftime.

Covington had taken a 46-45 lead after three quarters, but found itself trailing 52-48 with three minutes to go.

The Buccaneers went on a 12-0 run to take a 60-52 lead and finished the game off by hitting free throws.

Zach Kuntz led a balanced attack with 19 points.

Kadin Presser scored 18, Kleyton Maschino netted 13 and Spencer Brumbaugh added 10.

JC 51,

Bradford 14

PIQUA — A tough season came to an end for 13th-seeded Bradford in Piqua D-IV sectional action, as top seed Jackson Center advanced with a 51-14 win Saturday.

Bradford’s season ends at 2-21.

D-II Sectional

CJ 56,

Tipp 51, OT

SPRINGFIELD — The season came to an end for sixth-seeded Tippecanoe in the opening round of the Division II sectional tournament Saturday at Springfield High School in a 56-51 overtime loss to No. 8 Chaminade Julienne.

The game was back and forth throughout, with the Red Devils leading 10-6 after one and 17-14 at halftime, the Eagles taking a 32-31 lead after three and then Tippecanoe tying the score at 48-48 after regulation. Chaminade Julienne then outscored the Devils 8-3 in the overtime to claim the win.

Ben Knostman led the Devils with 15 points, while Zach Frederick added 14.

Tippecanoe’s season ends at 14-9.

