Edison State women’s basketball gets their ‘share’; Lady Chargers get first conference title in school’s history

PIQUA — The Edison State women’s basketball team got their “share” — with an exclamation point.

The team of sophomores Rebekah New, Brogan McIver, Emily Powell, Sarah Pothast and Elysabetter Andrews and freshman Audra Schaub, Mariah Baker, Mallory Armentrout, Maddy Bakosh, Allison Siefring and Kayla Bergman will go down as the first team in school history to win or share a league title after stunning Lakeland 91-73 Saturday afternoon in the home finale on sophomore day.

Edison, who had lost to Lakeland 63-59 in the first meeting, turned a 6-0 deficit into a 17-point halftime lead and the showdown never materialized.

The Lakers had come into the game 24-1 and finished the regular season at 24-2 overall and 10-1 in the OCCAC, while Edison picked up a record 26th win — giving them 51 over the last two years — and the Chargers are now 26-3 overall and 10-1 in the OCCAC heading into tournament play.

“We love playing on our home floor,” Brogan McIver said after the win. “No question about that. We are really going to miss playing here.”

Fellow sophomore Rebekah New agreed.

“Getting 51 wins over the last two seasons,” New, who along with freshman Mariah Baker, gave the Chargers a big spark off the bench, said. “That means a lot. You know when you go into the game, you have to step up. We are like a family here.”

And as always, Chargers head coach Tim McMahon stayed in the background and gave everyone else the credit.

“That’s for the girls, not for me,” McMahon said about not participating in cutting down the net. “This is for them. And I have a great staff here with Doug Martin and Tim Gleason. Doug spends a tremendous amount of time breaking down film.

“They both do a great job. They do all the work. I really believe I have two of the best assistant coaches around.”

Ironcially, the game started anything but well for the Chargers.

“I know we were down 6-0,” McMahon said. “I remember (Sarah Pothast) making one free throw. I think we had a couple of steals. I don’t remember. It is all kind of a blur now.”

McIver said there was no panic.

“I was saying, come on, let’s get going,” McIver said. “But, I knew we would. And the bench does a great job supporting us.”

Edison’s guard play was nothing short of spectacular.

McIver hit a a couple big threes in the first quarter, Siefring had two 3-point plays in the opening half and when they needed it, both New and Baker sparked the team off the bench.

In 25-plus minutes, Baker had 17 points and 12 rebounds, while New had eight points and six rebounds in 11-plus minutes.

“You have to have minutes off the bench,” McMahon said. “Both did a great job. Mariah is five-foot nothing and she grabs 12 rebounds. Unbelievable. I really believe our guards are as good as any.”

The Chargers led 20-16 at the end of the first quarter an stretched to 45-28 at the break when Siefring closed the half with a 3-point play with three-tenths of a second left.

“I don’t think we can play any better than we did in the first half,” McMahon said.

McIver opened the second half with a 3-pointer to make it 48-28 and Lakeland could never get closer than 17 the rest of the way.

And Edison did it the McMahon way — the way they have all season — with total balance.

“That’s the way I want my team to play,” McMahon said. “I don’t want a team where one person is scoring 40 points.”

In a game where the Chargers scored 91 points, Siefring led the way with another double-double with 21 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and five steals.

Four more were in double figures.

Along with Baker, McIver had 13 points and three assists, Schaub had 12 points and five steals and Bakosh had 11 points and five steals.

“Who do you try and stop,” McMahon said. “They decided to focus on Sarah (Pothast), but that opened things up for the other girls.”

Armani Jackson had a big game for Lakeland with 21 points and 14 rebounds, while Rayonna Peterson had 14 points and six rebounds.

Gianna Pegoraro had 11 points and five steals, Julie Hajdu scored 11 points, Makayla Cooper had nine points and Triniti Lee blocked eight shots.

Edison was 30 of 84 from the floor for 36 percent, including five of 18 from 3-point range for 28 percent. The Chargers converted 26 of 31 free throws for 84 percent.

Lakeland was 27 of 64 from the floor for 42 percent, including just two of 16 from long range for 13 percent. The Lakers made just 17 of 30 free throws for 57 percent.

Edison won the battle of the boards 56-43, including 31 offensive rebounds. The Chargers had 21 turnovers to the Lakers 26.

Then came the toughest part — cutting down the net.

After a handful of players cut down a strand — they sent McIver up to complete the job.

“I played at Lehman,” McIver said. “I had never done that before (cut down the net). Today was just a great way to go out (at home).”

McMahon agreed.

“It really can’t (get any better than this for the sophomores),” he said. “Now, we have to get refocused. Because, we will probably see Lakeland again in the tournament.”

After a history making day at Edison State.

