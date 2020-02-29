Yeomans, Grunkemeyer leave mark at PHS; make college choices

By Rob Kiser

Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — Two standout Piqua High School athletes who have been longtime friends made their college destinations official Friday.

Tylah Yeomans, the daughter of Antoine and Angela Yeomans, will play volleyball for D-II Wheeling University in West Virginia.

Tayler Grunkemeyer, the daughter of Kelly and Cher Grunkemeyer, will play soccer for NAIA Indiana Tech.

Tylah Yeomans

Yeomans broke numerous records in volleyball and basketball at Piqua.

She finished as the all-time leader in kills in volleyball with 931.

Yeomans rarely left the floor, finishing with 68 blocks, 737 digs, 224 aces and 219 assists during her career.

She was first team All-GWOC American as a junior and first team All-MVL as a senior. Yeomans was also second team All-GWOC American as a sophomore.

In basketball, she broke the single season scoring record at Piqua and was averaging 19.7 points and nine rebounds a game, before an injury did not allow her to complete a suspended game with Fairborn.

She was named the MVL Player of the Year and led Piqua to its first two winning seasons since the 2000-01 seasons.

“I feel like I left my mark at Piqua,” Yeomans said in an understatement.

She is excited about the opportunity in front of her at Wheeling.

“It felt like home when I visited there,” Yeomans said. “I really liked the school, the players and the coaches. Even though I will be away from home, it won’t feel like that as much.”

Piqua volleyball coach Jordan Drake said Yeomans signing was important for the program as well.

“It was important for other players to see the doors that can open for you when you put in the hard work,” Drake said. “I think Wheeling is a great fit for Tylah (Yeomans). And she has a good chance to see the floor as a freshman if she works hard this summer.”

It completed a dream for Yeomans.

“I remember telling my teammates in eighth grade that I was going to play in college,” Yeomans said. “I remember they kind of laughed at that and said you are not going to play in college. So, it feels good to be able to do that. And to be able to play at the D-II level. I have always loved volleyball and I am really excited about this opportunity.”

Tayler Grunkemeyer

Grunkemeyer had an outstanding four-year career on the soccer pitch.

Despite battling injuries, she finished with 21 goals and 15 assists in her four years.

She was a first team All-MVL selection from her midfield positions this year — after being a second team All-GWOC American selection as a junior and special mention on All-GWOC American as a sophomore.

In her junior year, she was able to avoid injuries, she had a career high 11 goals, along with two assists.

She returned to the basketball floor this season and helped Piqua to a 15-8 record, its most wins in 25 years.

Grunkemeyer was fourth in the MVL in assists, with 3.8 per game.

She said the decision to play for Indiana Tech was a simple one.

“I really bonded with the players when I visited the school,” Grunkemeyer said. “I really liked the coach and the school.”

Indiana Tech coach Jim Lipocky is excited to have Grunkemeyer in the program.

“Tayler (Grunkemeyer) has the determination and effort to succeed at this level,” Lipocky said. “She has the talent come in and make an impact in our program.”

Like Yeomans, Grunkemeyer fulfilled a longtime goal with the signing.

“I have played soccer since I was little,” she said. “I have always loved the sport. I knew three or four years ago I wanted to play at the college level.”

After both left their mark in their four years at Piqua.

Contact Rob Kiser at rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com.

©2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.