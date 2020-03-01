Area wrestling teams compete at sectionals; Troy’s Kraynek competes at state gymnastics: Saturday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Miami Valley Today

COVINGTON — The Division III sectional wrestling tournament’s championship round had a very Miami County flavor to it.

Wrestlers from Troy Christian, Miami East and Covington won titles in the first six weight classes, piled up a total of seven championships and sent a whopping 24 total qualifiers on to next week’s district tournament when all was said and done at Saturday’s D-III sectional at Covington High School.

Troy Christian finished second overall in the team standings with 174.5 points to sectional champion Brookville’s 203.5 points, winning four individual championships.

Jason Shaffer (113) placed first, pinning Brookville’s Logan Jones in 49 seconds in the championship match. Ethan Turner (132) followed that up with a 17-2 tech. fall over Miami East’s David Davis to win a title, then Austin Awan (138) placed first by winning a 12-5 decision over Covington’s Connor Sindelir. And Craig Montgomery (182) gave the Eagles one last title, defeating Miami East’s Jarrett Winner by a 6-0 decision in the finals.

Caleb Schroer (106) also placed second; Troy Kennedy (120), Andrew Shaffer (152) and Connor Havill (160) placed third and Lee Burkett (170) placed fourth to advance to next week’s district tournament.

Host Covington followed the Eagles in the team standings, finishing third with 164 points and winning one individual title — Kellan Anderson (126) pinned Southeastern’s Duke McCombs in 3:21 in his championship match.

The Buccaneers added seven more district qualifiers, though. Cael Vanderhorst (120), Sindelir (138) and Trentin Alexander (170) all placed second; while Jensen Wagoner (160), Bryce Smith (182), Dylan Staudt (220) and Scott Blumenstock (285) all placed fourth. Dalton Bishop (106), Brian Morrison (113), David Robinson (145) and Deacon Shields (152) all placed fifth.

Miami East finished fourth as a team on the day with 140 points, winning a pair of individual titles.

Cooper Shore (106) won the first title of the day, defeating Troy Christian’s Schroer by an 8-2 decision in the finals. And Max Shore (120) won the Vikings’ other title, holding off Covington’s Vanderhorst for a 3-2 win in the finals.

David Davis (132) and Jarrett Winner (182) both placed second, while Chance Rust (113), Daniel Davis (145) and Dustin Winner (195) all placed third to advance to next week’s district tournament. Dylan Williams (160), Jayden Skeebey (220) and Cael Rose (285) all placed sixth.

Lehman Sectional

SIDNEY — The Lehman Cavaliers were eighth as a team with 56 points at the Division III sectional tournament Saturday at Lehman High School, sending two qualifiers on to next week’s district tournament.

Noah Young (160) and John Edwards (182) both placed second to advance to the district tournament, while Brock Bostick (120) placed fifth and Anthony Stumpo (195) placed sixth.

The D-III district tournament will be held Friday and Saturday at Troy’s Hobart Arena.

D-II Sectional

ST. PARIS — The Milton-Union Bulldogs sent six qualifiers on to next week’s district tournament and Tippecanoe had a pair of qualifiers from Saturday’s Division II sectional tournament at Graham High School.

Milton-Union finished fifth as a team with 119.5 points. Host Graham won the tournament with 273 points.

The Bulldogs didn’t have anyone wrestle for championships on the day, but still had six district qualifiers. Nicholas Devlin (126) and Daniel Goudy (285) both placed third, while Gavin Deem (106), Andrew Collins (113), Peyton Brown (132) and Colten Jacobe (152) all placed fourth. Tim Artz (182) added a fifth-place finish and Carter Jacobs (170) placed sixth.

Tippecanoe placed ninth as a team with 77 points. Oliver Murry (106) placed second and Blake Ballard (152) placed third to advance to the district tournament, while Sean Kelley (138) and Zackary Shellhammer (145) placed fifth and Evan Greth (113) and Carson Robbins (120) placed sixth.

The D-II district tournament will be held Friday and Saturday at Wilmington High School.

• Gymnastics

State Meet

HILLIARD — Troy senior Sarah Kraynek’s high school career ended with her competing on the state’s biggest stage as she competed in one event in the Division I state meet Saturday at Hilliard Bradley High School.

The Trojans’ only qualifier this season and a two-time individual qualifier, Kraynek finished 36th on the floor, scoring 8.100.

