Troy hockey finishes season; Uhlenbrock named all-star

Staff Reports

TROY — The Troy hockey team may have stuggled this season, but one Trojan player will get to end his season on a high note as Zak Uhlenbrock was named to the 2020 Senior All-Star Game.

The Trojans went 4-14-2 this year, a season that ended with 23rd-seeded Troy falling to No. 22 seed Dublin Scioto in the opening round of the 2019-29 OHSAA tournament at Chiller North Arena in Columbus.

Uhlenbrock, a senior captain for the Trojans, will represent the Trojans in the all-star game, which will be held on March 15 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, home of the National Hockey League’s Columbus Blue Jackets.

Uhlenbrock led the Trojans in scoring with 15 goals, eight assists and 23 total points this season, and he was one of only two players selected to the all-star game from the Southwest Ohio High School Hockey League.

“This is a tremendous honor for Zak, and it is a fitting cap to a great high school hockey career representing Troy High School and the City of Troy on the ice and in the community,” Troy coach Rick Szabo said.

The Senior All-Star Game will take place at 9 a.m. on Sunday, March 15 at Nationwide Arena and will be played prior to the OHSAA varsity hockey championship game, which begins at noon. Admission to the all-star game is free, with tickets available for the championship game for $10.

Contact Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter. Contact Rob Kiser at rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com.

©2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.