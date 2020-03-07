Milton-Union’s Brown qualifies for state, places 4th at D-II district wrestling

By Josh Brown

Miami Valley Today

WILMINGTON — Peyton Brown kept Milton-Union’s streak of state qualifiers alive at the Division III district wrestling tournament Friday and Saturday at Wilmington High School, placing fourth.

Brown (132) was the lone Bulldog to win his first-round match Friday night, pinning Clinton-Massie’s Blake Seaman in 3:52. He then won a 12-4 major decision over Indian Hill’s Harris Foad in the quarterfinal to advance to Saturday’s competition.

In Saturday’s semis, Brown lost to Graham’s Chris Kelly via pinfall in 2:44 to drop to the consolation rounds. In the conso semifinal, he was matched up once again with Clinton-Massie’s Seaman, pinning him in 3:17 to officially qualify for state. Brown eventually finished fourth, falling by 4-2 decision to Licking Valley’s Crae Muzykowski.

Milton-Union has had at least one state qualifier for the past seven straight years, spending the last six years in Division III. The last time the Bulldogs didn’t have any state qualifiers was the 2012-13 season.

Colten Jacobe (152) was pinned by Bethel-Tate’s Hank Williams in 5:45 but defeated Franklin’s Zach Osborne 2-0 in the first consolation to advance to Saturday’s competition. Saturday, Jacobe won a 3-0 decision over Blanchester’s Zane Panetta and a 4-2 decision over Badin’s Ethan Emmons to reach the consolation semifinal, needing just one more win to qualify for state. There, he lost a 4-0 decision to Highland’s Christian Miller to drop to the match for fifth or sixth place. He placed fifth, defeating Monroe’s Kyle Mink 7-0 and will be a state alternate.

Nicholas Devlin (126) lost an 18-3 tech. fall to Norwood’s Tyler Harkins in the first round but pinned Badin’s Joseph Tri-Rudolf in 1:43 to advance to Saturday. There, he lost in the second conso round by 13-1 major decision to Wilmington’s Donovan Butler to bow out of the tournament.

Three Milton-Union wrestlers — Gavin Deem (106), Andrew Collins (113) and Daniel Goudy (285) dropped both of their Friday matches and were eliminated.

Tippecanoe’s Blake Ballard (152) went 1-2 in the tournament, falling by 13-10 decision to Zane Panetta in the first round and winning a 6-0 decision over Bellbrook’s Vincent Hummel to advance to the tournament’s second day. He dropped his first match Saturday morning, though, falling 11-5 to Bethel-Tate’s Williams and bowing out of the tournament. Oliver Murray (106) dropped both of his matches Friday and was eliminated.

Contact Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.

©2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.