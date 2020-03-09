Edison State softball team sweeps doubleheader; Edison State men’s basketball team falls in tournament play

Staff Reports

PIQUA — The Edison State softball team opened the season with a sweep of the University of Dayton club team by scores of 11-0 and 11-3.

Alivia Purtee pitched a one-hitter in the opener.

Alyssa Theodor and Kamy Trissell had two hits each.

In game two, Mariah Blankenship homered and picked up the win in the circle.

Theodor and Lindsey Albers each had two hits.

Men’s Basketball

Cuyahoga 76,

Edison State 73

LANCASTER — The Edison State men’s basketball team season ended with a 76-73 loss in overtime to Cuyahoga in the district tournament semifinals.

The Chargers finished at 17-13, while Cuyahoga improved to 21-9.

Cuyahoga had led 40-28 at halftime, before Edison rallied to tie the game at 65 at the end of regulation.

Jaedyn Carter had 20 points and nine rebounds, while Sekou Maiga had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Ronald Hampton III had 20 points and six rebounds, Matt Dugue had eight points and eight rebounds, Lamine Komara scored eight points and Derek Stout grabbed seven rebounds.

Edison was 26 of 65 from the floor for 40 percent, including four of 15 from long range for 27 percent. The Chargers made 17 of 24 free throws for 71 percent.

Cuyahoga was 26 of 72 from the floor for 36 percent, including five of 22 from 3-point range for 23 percent. Tri-C made 19 of 30 free throws for 63 percent.

Edison won the battle of the boards 44-43, but had 16 turnovers to Cuyahoga’s seven.