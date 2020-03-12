Edison State coach, athletes receive OCCAC honors

A number of Edison State Community College basketball players were represented on the All-OCCAC teams.

Edison State women’s basketball coach Tim McMahon was named the OCCAC Coach of the Year.

On the women’s team,Allison Siefring was named Freshman of the Year, All-OCCAC, to the All-Freshman team and the Division II All-District Team, as well District Player of the Year second runner-up.

Sarah Pothast was also named All-OCCAC and to the Division-II All-District team.

Maddy Bakosh was named honorable mention All-OCCAC and Brogan McIver was named to the All-OCCAC defensive team.

On the men’s team, Ronald Hampton III was named first team All-OCCAC, named to the All-OCCAC freshman team and and the D-II All-District team.

Freshman Sekou Maiga was named Defensive Player of the Year and was named to the All-Defensive Team.

Jaedyn Carter and Lamine Komara were named honorable mention All-OCCAC.

Softball

Theodor receives

OCCAC honor

Edison State shortstop/pitcher Alyssa Theodor was named OCCAC Player of the Week.

Theodor went 4-for-5 at the dish and drew two walks, good for an on-base percentage of .857 during two wins for the Chargers. She drove in three runs and scored two more personally.

Theodor was effective in both wins, recording two hits, a run, at least one RBI and a walk in each. She was also stellar in the field, putting forth an error-free showing as the Edison State shortstop.