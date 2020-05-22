Archie signs with Chargers: Troy senior to play basketball for Edison State

By Josh Brown

Miami Valley Today

TROY — For Tre Archie, it was the culmination of years of work.

And it was also simply the next step.

The Troy senior, one of three Trojans to average double digits in scoring for Troy’s boys basketball team this past season, recently signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his basketball career for nearby Edison State Community College.

“It feels great, honestly,” Archie said. “It’s like a dream come true. I’m glad that the coach is giving me the opportunity to advance myself and take another step toward being successful, as a young man and as an athlete.”

For Archie, it wasn’t just the proximity to Troy that made Edison State enticing — Chargers head coach Kyle Vanover made it feel like home.

“The coach and the atmosphere there,” Archie said. “They really just made me feel like I was at Troy again. It felt good, honestly.

“The coach also has shoe game, like me,” Archie added with a chuckle, showing off his own shoes.

Archie, who plans to study accounting, was also looking into Tiffin, but the COVID-19 pandemic kept him from exploring that avenue more — and he found a better path closer to home.

“I was checking out Tiffin, but then the coronavirus thing happened,” he said. “Edison was the first place I visited, and my mom thought it was the best choice. Over time, thinking about it, I decided it was the best choice.”

Edison State is National Junior College Athletic Association Division II school playing in the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference. This past winter, the men’s basketball team posted a 17-13 record and was in the hunt for the conference title most of the season.

Archie, whose sole focus in high school athletics has been basketball, still had to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic interfering with the end of his senior year, with the AAU basketball season also being affected.

“AAU was canceled, and school … it’s just real different,” Archie said. “It’s not harder … but it’s harder. You’ve got to basically do it on your own and learn from a computer.”

Archie was able to complete his senior season with the Trojans during the winter, though, averaging 10.2 points per game — third on the team — and adding 3.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game. The Trojans finished the season 13-10, the most wins in a season for the program since the 2011-12 season — allowing Archie to leave Troy on a high note before taking the next step.

“Not all that I wanted, but mostly,” Archie said. “We had a great season for my senior year. It ended pretty well. Compared to past years, we had the best record, so that’s a good mark. But there’s a lot of things to improve on throughout summer to get better for college.”

Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Today file Troy’s Tre Archie recently signed to continue his basketball career at Edison State Community College. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/05/web1_012120lw_troy_archie.jpg Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Today file Troy’s Tre Archie recently signed to continue his basketball career at Edison State Community College. Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Today file Troy’s Tre Archie goes up for a shot during the Trojans’ tournament game against Carroll. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/05/web1_022220lw_troy_archie.jpg Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Today file Troy’s Tre Archie goes up for a shot during the Trojans’ tournament game against Carroll. Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Today Troy senior Tre Archie signs his National Letter of Intent to play basketball for Edison State Community College. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/05/web1_tre.jpg Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Today Troy senior Tre Archie signs his National Letter of Intent to play basketball for Edison State Community College.