Harris finds his path: Troy lineman to play football for Ohio Northern

TROY — After his senior year ended with so much uncertainty thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, Colby Harris was happy to solidify his future plans.

“It definitely gives me a direction,” Harris said. “It’s nice to know that I have somewhere to be going.”

Harris, a senior offensive and defensive lineman for Troy High School’s football team, recently signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his football career in college at Ohio Northern University, an NCAA Division III school located in Ada and playing in the Ohio Athletic Conference.

And while Ohio Northern said earlier in May that it would be reopening for in-person education in the fall, the ability for the Polar Bears football team to practice in the summer and eventually play in the fall remains unofficial — though skill training and conditioning for football is allowed beginning Tuesday in the state.

“It’s different. I don’t really know what to expect going into this,” Harris said. “It’s going to be interesting to see how this all turns out. Obviously, we’re in no normal scenario right now. That’s obviously going to be a big factor, especially in the first couple years, for sure.”

In the end, Harris — who possibly plans on studying construction management and/or civil engineering but remains undecided — liked the campus and people at Ohio Northern more than anywhere else he was considering. And though early on in the decision process he wasn’t sure that he would try to continue his football career, once the choice was made to continue playing, everything else just fell into place.

“It’s a really nice campus, and the people there are great,” Harris said. “I did an overnight there and had a lot of fun. It felt like a place I would want to hang out and be and grow with people.

“I looked at Wittenberg and Otterbein, too. And Ohio University — but I wasn’t going to go there to play football. I was just going to go there for academics. But then I decided that I really wanted to play football, and that’s what turned me on to Ohio Northern.”

The COVID-19 pandemic cost Harris his senior year of track and field this spring, forcing the season’s unprecedented cancellation.

“Last year was my first year,” Harris said. “I really liked the environment of track. I threw the shot and discus. Track, the people were what made it, the environment. I couldn’t imagine competing without the fans and all the people you would normally see at a meet. It was disappointing, but at the same time, it wasn’t my main sport. If we wouldn’t have had a football season, that would have been way more tragic for me.”

In the end, though, Harris was able to achieve what he wanted to during his time with the Trojans. This football season, he was fourth on the team in tackles with 62 — 20 of them solo — tied for fourth on the team in sacks with 2.0 and forced one fumble for a Troy team that went 8-3, won its fourth straight division title and qualified for the playoffs for the fourth straight season, the longest postseason streak for the Trojans in school history.

Even with all of that, Harris’ first thought when it came to accomplishments was focused on one rivalry.

“It’s great — because we never lost to Piqua,” Harris said. “I can always say that. We made it to the playoffs all four years, and not a lot of people can say that. Usually only elite teams can — and I’d definitely say our team was elite for the past four years. And I think it will continue, too.”

