Legends ready to play

By Josh Brown

Miami Valley Today

TROY — Frosty Brown nearly had to wait until next year to celebrate his 50th season as a coach.

Now he only has to wait a couple more days.

The Troy Post 43 Legends baseball team will kick off its season on Saturday with a two-day round-robin tournament at Duke Park. And even though the Ohio American Legion officially canceled its season earlier in the month, Brown and a host of other area teams were prepared to organize a season themselves once Ohio Governor Mike DeWine gave the go-ahead for sports like baseball to open back up on May 26.

“I am so appreciative of the fact that the pandemic has leveled out and we can have a 2020 season,” Brown said. “The kids need it, the parents need it … and this old coach really needs it.”

Of course, Brown also knows that, with the loss of the spring sports high school season, there will be catching up to do — but he’s more than ready to help his players do that.

“It makes us all get back to the basics,” Brown said. “It’s never been just about wins and losses or fancy uniforms or trophies as much as it is the opportunity to simply getting to play baseball again.

“I never doubted we’d play by May 30, even though many other people — even other coaches — said it was foolhardy to try. I have young men that have baseball futures, and they need to play and develop their talent for the next level. I felt so sorry for all the area high school players and coaches that missed the 2020 season. In our own way, we rebuilt the schedule to try to fill that void.”

And the Legends’ schedule will feature 60-plus games, including a number of weekend tournaments as well as games against regional rivals like Piqua and Greenville.

“Our original schedule featured state tournaments and the NABF World Series. In April, those national organizations like American Legion Baseball and the NABF folded, so we adjusted and found replacement tournaments as well as scheduling a couple new ones of our own,” Brown said. “We open Saturday and Sunday with the new End of May Round Robin at our Legion Field in Duke Park. The following weekend, we’ll host the June Kick Off Round Robin, and June 12-14 we host our 27th Veterans Appreciation Tournament.

“Our 2020 team features a talented 14-man pitching staff, many moving up from the 2019 Ohio Junior Legion state champions. We are versatile and have excellent speed on the bases, and we’ve show we can hit and have power. We’ll have to respect our opposition, though, because with so many Legion teams folding, we’ve had to schedule eight games against teams in the Miami Valley Adult Men’s League, whose players are 23-27 years old. And many of our opponents added 19-year olds because the college baseball seasons were cut short. We want that challenge, because teams like that don’t make many mistakes and will capitalize on our if we aren’t careful.”

That pitching staff will include Warren Hartzell, Jonny Baileys, Darius Boeke, Grant Saunders, Cam Swartout and Cy Baisden, who will be primarily starters, as well as middle relievers Nick Garber, Zack Prouty, Conner Carver and Keith Orndorff — who Brown also says can all move in and start if needed. Garrett LeMaster, Ian Yunker and Aiden Heffner will likely come in to close out games.

“Early on, we will split the games up a bit because they’ve had such a long layoff due to the pandemic,” Brown said. “I have been impressed with how quickly they are ramping up, and hopefully we’ll be in full go by June when we host our Veterans Appreciation Tournament.”

Back behind the plate will be three-year Legends veteran Andy Wargo, who led the team in hitting last year, with sophomore Riley Wilson backing him up. Heffner, Swartout and Prouty will all split time at first base, with three-year starter Colton Francis at second base along with Nathan Woolley. Shortstops LeMaster and Baileys could move to second, also, to rest their pitching arms, with Carver playing short and third base and Grant Saunders and Gavin Martin playing third. Hartzell and Saunders may also fill the designated hitter role.

Senior returners Zack Seagraves and Boeke also return in the outfield, with Baisden and Baileys splitting time in center field based on who is pitching. Martin, Orndorff, Garber and Woolley will all see time in the outfield, as well.

The Legends open the season Saturday, taking on the Ottawa Independents at 4 p.m. and St. Marys at 6:30 p.m. to kick off the End of May Round Robin tournament, with the Troy Junior Legion team also taking on Ottawa at 11 a.m. and St. Marys at 1:30 p.m. The same four teams will then play each other again Sunday at the same times. The Legends will then be off until June 3 when they will host the Wild Boars in an adult nine-inning game at 7:30 p.m. at Duke Park.

