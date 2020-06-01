Happy to be back

TROY — For the Troy Post 43 Legends baseball team, the chance to get back on the baseball field was everything the players had been waiting for.

Even if the action on the field itself didn’t necessarily go their way.

“I’m telling you, I’ve been looking forward to it, and the kids have been, too,” Troy Post 43 Legends coach Frosty Brown said. “It’s all they’ve been talking about. We’re pretty happy just being out here.”

Troy Post 43 opened its season — a season that was officially canceled by Ohio’s American Legion — with a four-team round robin tournament Saturday and Sunday at Duke Park, with the Legends going 1-3 in two games apiece against the Northwest Ohio Naturals and St. Marys.

The Legends dropped both games on Saturday, falling 12-4 to the Naturals and 7-3 to St. Marys. They then opened Sunday with a 9-6 victory over the Naturals and finished the tournament with a 17-3 loss to St. Marys.

For all of the players that took the field this weekend, it was the first chance to play organized baseball since early March when the state’s sports world was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That included high school’s spring sports season, including baseball, which was the first season in Ohio High School Athletic Association history to be completely canceled.

And while there was an expected amount of rust for everyone involved to knock off, for the Legends, a lack of on-the-field experience led to a slow start in the first game as the Naturals jumped out to a 5-0 lead after two innings.

“They were pretty aggressive,” Brown said. “We think we’re going to be pretty good, to be honest with you. But we had five guys out there that it was their first legion game. We’ve been doing really good in practice — it’s just a matter of carrying it over, and they haven’t had that opportunity.

“I don’t think our kids have a lack of confidence or anything. They just got on us early.”

Starting pitcher Warren Hartzell got out of a bases-loaded jam in the first inning by striking out the side to only allow one run, but the Naturals were able to find holes in the defense in the second inning, scoring four runs all with two outs before reliever Darius Boeke came in to stop the bleeding.

“It seemed like we threw some decent pitches, and they just put them in play and found gaps,” Brown said.

Boeke then threw three more innings of solid scoreless relief before getting into trouble in the sixth, with a pair of errors and three more bloop hits by the Naturals leading to three more runs and an 8-0 deficit.

“Boeke shut them down, and when he got in trouble I figured I’d go get Ian to get out of it. And then they got those same seeing-eye bloopers and flares,” Brown said.

Meanwhile, Northwest Ohio starting pitcher Owen Treece made sure the Legends couldn’t mount a comeback, beginning the game with four perfect innings before a one-out single in the bottom of the fifth by Hartzell.

Troy rallied in the bottom of the sixth and cut the deficit to four on a two-run double by Cam Swartout and a two-run triple by Jonny Baileys. But the Naturals got those four runs back in the top of the seventh off of reliever Ian Yunker — aided by two more Troy errors — and Treece closed things out from there.

“But we didn’t play like we were out of control. We just had some poor at-bats that we didn’t do much with,” Brown said. “But you’ve got to give the kid pitching credit. He threw strikes and went right after us.”

All told, Troy was outhit 13-5 in the game and committed five errors — four coming in the final two innings — while the Naturals committed three errors.

“It’s just one of those deals that we’ll grow from,” Brown said. “And we’re not getting any breaks. St. Marys and these guys are both 19- and 20-years old. But we’re going to bounce back.”

Against St. Marys Saturday night, Troy briefly took the lead in the bottom of the second, with Zach Seagraves knocking in a run on a sac fly and Gavin Martin hitting an RBI single to make the score 2-1. In the end, though, St. Marys retook control and put away the game.

“We started 11 new players Saturday, and our pitchers simply got caught behind in 2-0 and 3-1 counts to college hitters,” Brown said. “A real bright spot in the St. Marys game was Nick Garber’s performance, striking out five in 3 1-3 innings of middle relief.”

Troy then kicked off Saturday with a 9-6 win over the Naturals. Cy Baisden started, striking out six, walking two, hitting two and scattering three hits in 5 1-3 innings. Garrett LeMaster closed out the game for a save. Offensively, Boeke had an RBI single and scored on an error. But in the final game of the weekend, St. Marys finished off a run-rule in five innings, scoring in each inning.

But in the end, it was only the first weekend of baseball after a historically-long layoff.

“That was probably a big part of it, too — we were probably so anxious to do something,” Brown said.

The Legends will get plenty more chances to play over the next couple months, also. Next up is a home game against rival Piqua Tuesday and then a pair of nine-inning games, one against the Wild Boars on Wednesday and a wooden-bat game against the Dayton Thunderbirds on Thursday, both at home. Troy then hosts the Kalamazoo Maroons 18u on Friday before hosting the six-team June Kickoff round robin tournament Saturday and Sunday.

Troy Legends open season with round-robin tournament

By Josh Brown Miami Valley Today

Contact Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com. ©2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

