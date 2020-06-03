Troy puts away Piqua: Hartzell’s 3-run 2B in 6th clinches victory for Legends

TROY — With two outs, the bases loaded and his Troy Post 43 team clinging to a one-run lead over rival Piqua, Legends sophomore Warren Hartzell knew he couldn’t hold back.

“My first base coach just told me to hit the ball hard and swing hard,” he said. “In batting practice, I try to hit it hard all the time, but sometimes when I get in games, I just don’t finish my swing. That at-bat, I made sure I swung hard and finished my swing.”

And in the end, that helped to finish off Piqua.

Hartzell drilled a three-run double to the corner of the left-field fence, kick-starting a six-run sixth-inning rally — with all six runs scoring with two outs — to give Troy Post 43 (2-3) enough insurance to put away rival Piqua Post 184 (1-1) in an 11-4 victory Tuesday night at Duke Park.

Troy battled back from an early 4-1 deficit to tie the score and eventually took a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the fifth. The Legends then loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the sixth, but a liner to center for the second out had Piqua looking like it could get out of the inning.

But Hartzell changed that, blasting a ball down the left-field line — and he wasn’t leaving anything to chance, even if it landed foul.

“I wasn’t 100 percent sure, so I just took off,” Hartzell said. “I wasn’t sure, so I had to be safe.

“It’s huge. I love those situations. It’s awesome.”

Troy Post 43 coach Frosty Brown had no doubts that it would land fair.

“That thing was dead straight,” he said. “That ball wasn’t curving like a ball you went around. He hit it dead straight. Warren’s only a sophomore, and he’s a player.”

Aiden Heffner followed that with an RBI double of his own to score Hartzell, then three straight walks later, Darius Boeke drew an RBI walk with the bases loaded. Garrett LeMaster then scored on a wild pitch to cap off the inning and make the score 11-4 Troy, and Jonny Baileys finished off the game with a one-two-three top of the seventh.

“That was good for us to be able to come back after this weekend, because that was a little tough on us,” Brown said. “But I think we’re going to be okay.

“They’re (Piqua) not a bad team. Just like everybody else, they’re trying to get started.”

“Coming into this one, we felt good and felt confident — and even had the lead there early,” Jennings said. “We played pretty well. I thought our pitchers were putting it right there all night. But some situations, bunting back to the pitcher and getting doubled off first, went against us.”

In the end, the Legends simply took advantage of a combined nine walks and one hit-batter by four different Piqua pitchers, in addition to scoring three unearned runs off of three Piqua errors.

“Any good team is going to do that,” Jennings said. “You can’t give up free bases. That’s just not something you can do and win a game.”

Post 184 took control early, though, with Jack Olberding scoring in the top of the first on a wild pitch. And after Troy tied the score with an unearned run in the second, Piqua retook the lead in the top of the third. Damien Lawson hit a one-out single and Zavier Ludwig followed with a double to put two runners in scoring position. After an intentional walk and a run-scoring error, Logan Evans ripped a two-run single the other way to give Piqua a 4-1 lead.

“Logan had a nice two-run hit. He’s a sophomore and is playing to his full potential,” Jennings said. “And Ludwig, that’s his second double in two games. He’s hitting the ball pretty well.

“I think we’ll figure it out. We practiced a couple times this week, and we’re going to try to fix some stuff for the weekend.”

Troy tied the score in the bottom of the inning, though, loading the bases with no outs and getting a run on an error, an RBI walk to Hartzell and scoring on a wild pitch. And in the fifth, another bases-loaded RBI walk to Grant Saunders gave the Legends a 5-4 lead.

Boeke started for the Legends and pitched a solid three innings, striking out three, walking one and giving up four hits and four runs, two earned. Baileys pitched the final four innings, striking out two, walking two and allowing one hit. Overall, Troy outhit Piqua 8-4 but was able to cash in on walks and mistakes.

“Overall, Boeke and Baileys didn’t do too bad a job,” Brown said. “We only allowed five hits. And we’ve been hitting and making hard contact, but we’ve been doing that for outs. We had one right at the second baseman and one right at the third baseman. If that one gets by the third baseman, that would’ve broken it open really quick.”

Iverson Ventura started for Piqua, allowing four runs — one earned — on four hits and a hit-batter in two-plus innings. Olberding pitched 2 2-3 innings, allowing one run on one hit and four walks while striking out two, Carson Regula gave up four runs on two walks and two hits in one inning of work and Alex Keller finished off the game, allowing two runs one three walks and a hit in a third of an inning.

Troy was scheduled to host the Wild Boars in a nine-inning game Wednesday and the Dayton Thunderbirds in a nine-inning wooden bat game Thursday before hosting the Kalamazoo Maroons Friday. Piqua will next be in action this weekend at home, with the opponent and time still to be decided.

Troy Post 43 starter Darius Boeke throws a pitch as a Piqua Post 184 baserunner heads to second Tuesday at Duke Park. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/06/web1_060220mju_legion1.jpg Troy Post 43 starter Darius Boeke throws a pitch as a Piqua Post 184 baserunner heads to second Tuesday at Duke Park. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Post 43 catcher Andy Wargo waits on the throw as Piqua Post 184 baserunner Jack Olberding scores in the first inning Tuesday night. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/06/web1_060220mju_legion2.jpg Post 43 catcher Andy Wargo waits on the throw as Piqua Post 184 baserunner Jack Olberding scores in the first inning Tuesday night. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Iverson Ventura delivers for Piqua Post 184 Tuesday against Troy Post 43. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/06/web1_060220mju_legion3.jpg Iverson Ventura delivers for Piqua Post 184 Tuesday against Troy Post 43. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Piqua Post 184’s Levi Godwin dives into third base as Troy Post 43 third baseman Grant Saunders takes the throw Tuesday night. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/06/web1_060220mju_legion4.jpg Piqua Post 184’s Levi Godwin dives into third base as Troy Post 43 third baseman Grant Saunders takes the throw Tuesday night. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

