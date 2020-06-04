Jones joins Buffaloes: Troy HS, Mississippi State grad transfers to Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. — It turns out, graduating college was just the beginning for Stephen Jones.

“I’d definitely start off saying that trying to transfer in the middle of a pandemic is one of the most stressful things I’ve ever put myself through,” he said with a laugh.

Jones, a Troy High School graduate who recently graduated from Mississippi State University, is now headed to the University of Colorado Boulder as a graduate transfer, where he will pursue his master’s degree while also using his his extra athletic eligibility to run cross country and track and field for the Buffaloes, an NCAA Division I program that has won five NCAA men’s cross country championships since the year 2000.

Jones leaves Mississippi State holding the school record in both the 3,000-meter steeplechase (8:41.27) — which he competed in at the NCAA Championships during the 2019 outdoor track and field season — and the cross country 8K (23:51.98). At 2019’s NCAA Cross Country National Championships, he posted the best finish ever by a Mississippi State runner by finishing 80th overall.

So why leave the Bulldogs?

“I’m on great terms with Mississippi State still,” Jones said. “They wish nothing but the best for me, and I wish the same for them. This was all more about using my last year of eligibility to get my master’s degree with a program that has a fully-funded cross country team and a shot to chase after a national title for cross country. And Colorado has a rich history as far as steeplechasers and distance runners go. It was kind of the perfect fit for me.”

Jones, whose master’s will be in cybersecurity technology and policy, still has eligibility for a season in cross country and two in indoor track. And after the COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of his senior year’s outdoor season, he has a season of eligibility left in it, as well.

“The cross country season I red-shirted due to injury, I got that waived and approved by the SEC,” Jones said. “And I had two indoor seasons saved up because I didn’t run my junior year or this past indoor season, and due to the coronavirus, that gave us this outdoor season automatically red-shirted.”

And while it was strange for everyone to miss their outdoor season this spring — particularly Jones, who was looking to follow up on his run to the NCAA Championships in the steeplechase last year — in the end, it worked out for him.

“We were all a little shocked that everything was falling apart and that all of this was real at the beginning,” Jones said. “But long term, this is a lot bigger than just being able to run circles around a track. This is about world health and world safety, so as far as canceling the season goes, I agreed with it and kind of went along with it and rolled with the punches as we got news and things changed day by day.

“I looked at it pretty positively, just for the fact that now we have the ability to run when we want and keep our bodies fresh. And specifically in my case, moving out to Colorado, I now have three months to get used to altitude training instead of a couple weeks. So it’s going to work in my favor really well, so far as that goes.”

Training in that new altitude was a shock to Jones’ system at first, too, but he already sees the positives there, too.

“Well, Boulder is at about 5,300 feet elevation, so it’s a little bit higher than Denver,” Jones said. “So the first week or two here especially is definitely hard to breathe when it comes to running and working out. You’ve just got to take that into account and roll with the punches, try not to beat yourself up when things are really hard for the first couple weeks. It gives you a good physical advantage as far as training your body to need less oxygen to do more. And it provides a toughness mentality, because you realize you can push your body farther than you really thought with less.”

Jones joins a Colorado men’s cross country team that finished third at the 2019 NCAA Cross Country National Championships, a mere one point away from a runner-up finish as a team. The Buffaloes have won five national titles: in 2001, 2004, 2006, 2013 and 2014.

In the end, Jones feels he’s right where he needs to be and is happy with his new path.

“This has all been a huge dream come true for me,” Jones said. “This was just the next step in my career building towards the Olympic trials and hopefully pursuing a professional career. And Boulder is the perfect place for me to pursue both my athletic dreams and my professional career dreams with my degree, as Boulder and the Denver area are very technology centered.

“It’s been crazy, but I’m enjoying it. It’s hard not to enjoy it whenever you can wake up, look out your door and see mountains.”

Mississippi State’s Stephen Jones runs the 5,000 on the final day of the SEC Championships in 2019. Jones, a Troy High School graduate, is now headed to Colorado University as a graduate transfer. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/06/web1_051119_TF_SEC_DY0068-2.jpg Mississippi State’s Stephen Jones runs the 5,000 on the final day of the SEC Championships in 2019. Jones, a Troy High School graduate, is now headed to Colorado University as a graduate transfer. Mississippi State’s Stephen Jones, a Troy High School graduate, runs the 3,000 steeplechase on the first day of the 2019 SEC Championships. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/06/web1_051019_TF_SEC_RS2685-2.jpg Mississippi State’s Stephen Jones, a Troy High School graduate, runs the 3,000 steeplechase on the first day of the 2019 SEC Championships.

Troy HS, Mississippi State grad transfers to Colorado

By Josh Brown Miami Valley Today

Contact Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com. ©2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

Contact Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com.

©2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.