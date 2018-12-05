Troy Police Department reports

The following reports were filed by the Troy Police Department:

Nov. 28

BURGLARY: A reported burglary was filed in the 700 block of E. Canal Street.

POSSESSION: Stephen Collins, 19, of Troy, was cited for drug possession in the 1200 block of Archer Drive.

BURGLARY: Kaden Stambaugh, 18, at-large, was charged with second degree felony burglary.

STOLEN PROPERTY: An officer cited Stephanie Simpson, 33, of Troy, for fifth degree receiving stolen property.

Nov. 29

DRUGS: An officer cited Linsey North, 23, of Tipp City, for sell, purchase or distribute dangerous drugs, possession of two counts of drug paraphernalia in the area of Skylark and Stonyridge Avenue.

OBSTRUCTING: An officer cited Clayton Franklin, 31, of Urbana, for obstructing official business.

OPEN CONTAINER: An officer cited Danielle Swan, 41, of Tipp City, for open container.

POSSESSION: An officer cited Michael Downey, 50, of Piqua, for fifth degree drug possession.

Nov. 30

THEFT: An officer responded to Kohl’s on a theft report. Two females were charged with theft.

THEFT: An officer responded to the 900 block of Jefferson Street. The parent was to report her daughter stealing makeup from CVS. The juvenile was charged.

POSSESSION: An officer cited Brooke Montgomery, 21, of Troy, with possession of drug abuse instrument.

TAMPERING: An officer cited Deontay Brown, 40, of Dayton, with second degree felony trafficking drugs, fourth degree failure to comply with an officer and third degree felony tampering with evidence.

POSSESSION: An officer cited Oliver Cain, 18, of Troy, with fifth degree possession of drugs from an Oct. 22 incident.

OVI: An officer cited Courtney Shroyer, 25, of Troy, for OVI in the 1700 block of Main Street

Dec. 1

THEFT: A theft from a vehicle in the 1100 block of Lee Road was reported.

POSSESSION: Lea Dillon, 21, of Troy, was cited for possession of drugs at Waffle House.

POSSESSION: Kyla Ward, 22, of Troy, was cited for fifth degree felony drug possession and misdemeanor possession of drugs.

POSSESSION: Daryl Taylor, 34, of Troy, was cited for fifth degree felony drug possession.

POSSESSION: Brandon Smith, 40, of Troy, was cited with drug possession and two counts of fifth degree felony drug possession.

Dec. 2

GUN GONE: A gun was reported stolen from a home in the 100 block of Heather Road.

ARREST: An officer cited David Dixon, 41, of Troy, for resisting arrest in the 200 block of Westhaven Drive.

Dec. 3

THEFT: A theft reported was filed at Walmart.

THEFT: A theft was reported at Monro Muffler. The business was reportedly broken into and items were taken.

TRAFFICKING: An officer filed charges against Timothy Mowery Jr., 39, of Troy, with three counts third degree felony trafficking drugs and fourth degree felony trafficking and possession of a drug abuse instrument through a drug investigation.

SCHOOL BUS: An officer cited Crystal Morland, 36, of Troy, for passing a school bus in the area of Saratoga Drive and Hilltop Drive in Troy.

Dec. 4

THEFT: A theft was reported in the 700 block of W. Franklin Street.

PROPERTY FOUND: A drone was found at 135 N. Market Street.

INDUCING PANIC: An officer cited Kelly Bruner, 31, of Piqua, for inducing panic.

INDUCING PANIC: An officer cited Casey Pence, 36, of Piqua, for inducing panic.

Dec. 5

POSSESSION: Alan Holter II, 18, of Troy, was cited for open container, possession of drugs and offenses involving underage persons in the 700 block of Market Street.

UNDERAGE: An officer cited Sohail Sajjad, 22, of Mason, for offenses involving underage persons in the area of Kroger.

OVI: An officer cited Anthony Willoughby, 21, of Troy, for OVI and license restriction in the 1200 block of South Dorset Road.