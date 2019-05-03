Trojans top T-Bolts, 9-5

CLAYTON — Troy jumped out to a 3-0 first inning lead Thursday and added more runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to post a 9-5 victory over Northmont.

Leadoff hitter Weston Smith reached base on an error, Austin Kendall singled and Jacob Adams drew a walk to load the bases. Smith scored on a fly ball to center and Braeden Snider belted a two-out, two run double to give the Trojans an early three run advantage.

Northmont got one run back in the bottom of the first when Keaton Kesling (2-for-3) doubled, advanced to third on a ground out and scored on an error.

Troy added two runs in the fourth. Kendall hit a triple and scored on a double by Adams and Cole Brogan singled to bring Adams home. The Trojans got another run in the fifth on a single by Jakob Libecap and a double by Matt Bigley.

Northmont got two runs in the home half of the fifth and seventh innings but the Trojans tacked on three runs in the top of the sixth that proved too much for the Thunderbolts to overcome.

Libecap picked up the victory for Troy. He surrendered three runs on five hits over five innings, striking out two and walking one.

“It was nice coming out and getting runs early,” said Troy coach Ty Welker. “More importantly for us, sometimes we’ve done that in the past and then we’ve stopped; kind of took our foot off the gas, so I really liked the way we chipped away and got runs in multiple innings. That was big. They got a run and then we would come back and score a couple, so that was one of the more impressive games I have seen from us. We have jumped on teams, but haven’t put them away later. That surely helped in the last inning having those runs late in the game.”

Kendall, Bigley, and Brogan each had multiple hits for Troy. Kendall, Bigley and Brogan each went 2-for-3.

With the victory Troy extended its win streak to five games and improved to 15-4 overall. Northmont fell to 5-16 on its way to its first losing season since 1984.

Austin Kendall slides in safe at third with a triple as Noah McGilton tries to apply the tag in the top of the fourth inning. Jakob Libecap delivers a pitch to the plate vs. Northmont. Matt Bigley dives back to first as Brendan Siehl takes the pickoff attempt from Northmont starting pitcher Dalton McClaskey.

Troy’s early lead holds up vs. Northmont