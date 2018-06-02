Pies that mesmerize

TROY — Dozens of ravenous Miami County residents donned their aprons and put their chomping endurance to the test during this year’s Strawberry Pie Eating Contest held on Saturday at the 42nd annual Strawberry Festival.

The contest was split into five age groups, including contestants ages 6-7, ages 8-10, ages 11-13, ages 14-17, and 18 and older, which was split by gender. Over 35 contestants participated, included three contestants representing the Troy Chamber of Commerce.

Each contestant was given a strawberry pie topped with whipped cream, and were instructed to eat every berry in the pie tin without using their hands.

First-time emcee DeWayne Williams said of the event, “It’s been a great time facilitating this, and I’m happy to be a part of it. A lot of works goes into getting everything ready, but it’s worth it.”

Winning contestants in each section recieved a gift card to Winan’s Chocolates and Coffees.

Winners included Sammy White in the ages 6-7 group, Mady Winner in the ages 8-10 group, Jasmine Flory in the ages 11-13 group, Gavin Mullennix in the ages 14-17 group, Teresa Huelskamp in adult females, and Paul Schommer in adult males.

“It felt good, but it also felt messy,” Sammy said, on winning his section. “I feel stuffed.”

Mady Winner, who has won in her section of the annual contest five times, said she was “very happy and very full” after her big win.

“I’m very happy, but my stomach hurts. ” said Jasmine Flory, following her win, who also advised future contests to remember that “big pieces chew, small pieces don’t.”

“It’s a great feeling,” said winner Paul Schommer. “It was delicious, cold and refreshing. Just inhale, and be awesome at eating.”

Bethany Hinkle scarfs down her pie during the Strawberry Pie-Eating Contest on Saturday at the 42nd Annual Strawberry Festival in Troy. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/06/web1_Pie3.jpg Bethany Hinkle scarfs down her pie during the Strawberry Pie-Eating Contest on Saturday at the 42nd Annual Strawberry Festival in Troy. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Paul Schommer emerges victorious from his section during the Strawberry Pie-Eating Contest on Saturday at the 42nd Annual Strawberry Festival in Troy. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/06/web1_Pie1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Paul Schommer emerges victorious from his section during the Strawberry Pie-Eating Contest on Saturday at the 42nd Annual Strawberry Festival in Troy. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Gabriel Laughman comes up for air during the Strawberry Pie-Eating Contest on Saturday at the 42nd Annual Strawberry Festival in Troy. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/06/web1_Pie2.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Gabriel Laughman comes up for air during the Strawberry Pie-Eating Contest on Saturday at the 42nd Annual Strawberry Festival in Troy.

Annual pie-eating contest held at festival