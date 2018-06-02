Food, fun, and fellowship at the festival

Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest

Emma Hostutler, 5, of Urbana traverses the inflatable obstacle course, sponsored by True Life Community Church, during the 42nd annual Troy Strawberry Festival on Saturday.

Steve Perry of New Frontiers belts out a tune during the band’s performance on Prouty Plaza, a special event held as part of the 42nd annual Troy Strawberry Festival on Saturday.

Don LeDoux of Don LeDoux Cajun Specialties prepares chicken at his vendor location during the 42nd annual Troy Strawberry Festival on Saturday.

Thomas and William Behm, 4, of Troy take turns grabbing gulps from the Prouty Plaza water fountain during the 42nd annual Troy Strawberry Festival on Saturday.

Troy High School alumni football players revel in their victory following the Piqua-Troy alumni football game at Troy Memorial Stadium, an event held as part of the 42nd annual Troy Strawberry Festival on Saturday.

Representatives from Bellamy Dance perform on the levee stage during the 42nd annual Troy Strawberry Festival on Saturday.

Sarah Young prepares lemonade shake-ups at the Troy High School Parents’ Soccer Association vendor during the 42nd annual Troy Strawberry Festival on Saturday.

Little Miss contestant Kinlee Otis does her best curtsy ahead of the 42nd annual Troy Strawberry Festival welcome ceremony at Prouty Plaza on Saturday.