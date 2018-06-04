THS principal resigns

TROY — Troy High School principal Katherine Weaver has resigned from her position with Troy City Schools.

In the letter submitted to the board on Thursday, May 24, Weaver stated, “I have genuinely enjoyed my years of service with the school district, and will miss my students, staff, and community. Thank you to all who have supported me over the years.”

Weaver had held the position since the beginning of the 2016-2017 school year.

According to superintendent Eric Herman, Weaver’s resignation came over wishes to focus on her family.

“She’s done a great job for us,” Herman said. “She has kids, and wants to focus on being a mom.”

THS staff members were officially notified of Weaver’s resignation on Tuesday, May 29.

The board aims to fill the position in time for an official announcement at next month’s board meeting, scheduled for Monday, July 9.

“We’re going to move very quick,” Herman said. “We’ve only had a few people apply for the position, but we’re going to appoint someone soon so we have time to get them started.”

WEAVER https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/06/web1_Weaver-K-1.jpg WEAVER

New principal to be announced by July 9