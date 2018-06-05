Troy High School Class of 2018

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Valedictorian Madison Rougier addresses thousands in attendance at the 2018 Troy High School graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 26 at Hobart Arena.

Kyren Brock celebrates after recieving his diploma at the 2018 Troy High School graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 26 at Hobart Arena.

The class of 2018 sings the Troy High School alma mater during the Troy High School graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 26 at Hobart Arena.

Senior ensemble members perform during the Troy High School graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 26 at Hobart Arena.

Miranda Smith, Cassidy Scisson, and Anna Palsgrove enter Hobart Arena hand-in-hand during the Troy High School graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 26.

Ensemble members Riley Moore, Abigail Innes, James Boezi, and Brooke Klopfenstein lead graduates in a rendition of the Troy High School alma mater during the 2018 Troy High School graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 26 at Hobart Arena.

Student body president Krishna Brucia addresses her fellow graduates during the 2018 Troy High School graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 26 at Hobart Arena.

Salutatorian Lauren Zaylskie makes her speech during the 2018 Troy High School graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 26.

Student class president Julia Black delivers an address to the class of 2018 during the Troy High School graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 26 at Hobart Arena.