Posted on by

Troy High School Class of 2018


Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Valedictorian Madison Rougier addresses thousands in attendance at the 2018 Troy High School graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 26 at Hobart Arena.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Valedictorian Madison Rougier addresses thousands in attendance at the 2018 Troy High School graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 26 at Hobart Arena.


Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Kyren Brock celebrates after recieving his diploma at the 2018 Troy High School graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 26 at Hobart Arena.


Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News The class of 2018 sings the Troy High School alma mater during the Troy High School graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 26 at Hobart Arena.


Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Senior ensemble members perform during the Troy High School graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 26 at Hobart Arena.


Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Miranda Smith, Cassidy Scisson, and Anna Palsgrove enter Hobart Arena hand-in-hand during the Troy High School graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 26.


Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Ensemble members Riley Moore, Abigail Innes, James Boezi, and Brooke Klopfenstein lead graduates in a rendition of the Troy High School alma mater during the 2018 Troy High School graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 26 at Hobart Arena.


Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Student body president Krishna Brucia addresses her fellow graduates during the 2018 Troy High School graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 26 at Hobart Arena.


Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Salutatorian Lauren Zaylskie makes her speech during the 2018 Troy High School graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 26.


Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Student class president Julia Black delivers an address to the class of 2018 during the Troy High School graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 26 at Hobart Arena.


Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Valedictorian Madison Rougier addresses thousands in attendance at the 2018 Troy High School graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 26 at Hobart Arena.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Kyren Brock celebrates after recieving his diploma at the 2018 Troy High School graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 26 at Hobart Arena.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

The class of 2018 sings the Troy High School alma mater during the Troy High School graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 26 at Hobart Arena.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Senior ensemble members perform during the Troy High School graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 26 at Hobart Arena.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Miranda Smith, Cassidy Scisson, and Anna Palsgrove enter Hobart Arena hand-in-hand during the Troy High School graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 26.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Ensemble members Riley Moore, Abigail Innes, James Boezi, and Brooke Klopfenstein lead graduates in a rendition of the Troy High School alma mater during the 2018 Troy High School graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 26 at Hobart Arena.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Student body president Krishna Brucia addresses her fellow graduates during the 2018 Troy High School graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 26 at Hobart Arena.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Salutatorian Lauren Zaylskie makes her speech during the 2018 Troy High School graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 26.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Student class president Julia Black delivers an address to the class of 2018 during the Troy High School graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 26 at Hobart Arena.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Valedictorian Madison Rougier addresses thousands in attendance at the 2018 Troy High School graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 26 at Hobart Arena.
https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/06/web1_TroyGrad4.jpgCody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Valedictorian Madison Rougier addresses thousands in attendance at the 2018 Troy High School graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 26 at Hobart Arena.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Kyren Brock celebrates after recieving his diploma at the 2018 Troy High School graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 26 at Hobart Arena.
https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/06/web1_TroyGrad5.jpgCody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Kyren Brock celebrates after recieving his diploma at the 2018 Troy High School graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 26 at Hobart Arena.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News The class of 2018 sings the Troy High School alma mater during the Troy High School graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 26 at Hobart Arena.
https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/06/web1_TroyGrad6.jpgCody Willoughby | Troy Daily News The class of 2018 sings the Troy High School alma mater during the Troy High School graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 26 at Hobart Arena.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Senior ensemble members perform during the Troy High School graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 26 at Hobart Arena.
https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/06/web1_TroyGrad7.jpgCody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Senior ensemble members perform during the Troy High School graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 26 at Hobart Arena.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/06/web1_TroyGrad8.jpg

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Miranda Smith, Cassidy Scisson, and Anna Palsgrove enter Hobart Arena hand-in-hand during the Troy High School graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 26.
https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/06/web1_TroyGrad9.jpgCody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Miranda Smith, Cassidy Scisson, and Anna Palsgrove enter Hobart Arena hand-in-hand during the Troy High School graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 26.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Ensemble members Riley Moore, Abigail Innes, James Boezi, and Brooke Klopfenstein lead graduates in a rendition of the Troy High School alma mater during the 2018 Troy High School graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 26 at Hobart Arena.
https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/06/web1_Grad1.jpgCody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Ensemble members Riley Moore, Abigail Innes, James Boezi, and Brooke Klopfenstein lead graduates in a rendition of the Troy High School alma mater during the 2018 Troy High School graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 26 at Hobart Arena.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Student body president Krishna Brucia addresses her fellow graduates during the 2018 Troy High School graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 26 at Hobart Arena.
https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/06/web1_TroyGrad1.jpgCody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Student body president Krishna Brucia addresses her fellow graduates during the 2018 Troy High School graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 26 at Hobart Arena.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Salutatorian Lauren Zaylskie makes her speech during the 2018 Troy High School graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 26.
https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/06/web1_TroyGrad2.jpgCody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Salutatorian Lauren Zaylskie makes her speech during the 2018 Troy High School graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 26.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Student class president Julia Black delivers an address to the class of 2018 during the Troy High School graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 26 at Hobart Arena.
https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/06/web1_TroyGrad3.jpgCody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Student class president Julia Black delivers an address to the class of 2018 during the Troy High School graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 26 at Hobart Arena.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU