Moments from the Troy Strawberry Festival

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News
Twelve-month-old Lee Franer meets, left to right, Queens Court member Cassidy Poland, Strawberry Queen Brooke Klopfenstein, and Queen’s Court member Krishna Brucia following his second-place win in the Diaper Derby at the 42nd annual Troy Strawberry Festival on Sunday, June 3.
Wesley Ewing of Bellefontaine enjoys a Schmidt’s Bahama Mama during the 42nd annual Troy Strawberry Festival on Sunday, June 3.
Musician Ty Cooper performs on the stage in Prouty Plaza during the 42nd annual Troy Strawberry Festival on Sunday, June 3.
Brady Hartman, 8, of Columbus receives a strawberry shortcake from volunteers Phyllis Ginsburg, Mary Davis, and Susie McKee at the Troy Senior Citizens Center during the 42nd annual Troy Strawberry Festival on Sunday, June 3.
Troy Dulaney, 16 months, of Urbana enjoys a strawberry beverage in Prouty Plaza during the 42nd annual Troy Strawberry Festival on Saturday, June 2.
Roslyn Hosek of Arcanum enjoys a snack in the shade with Ben, 3, and Aila, 5, during the 42nd annual Troy Strawberry Festival on Saturday, June 2.
Blakely Milby, 5, Piper Milby, 5, and Lacey Harper, 7, sell lemonade during the 42nd annual Troy Strawberry Festival on Saturday, June 2.;
Logan Hoffman, 3, of Centerville careens down the inflatable slide during the 42nd annual Troy Strawberry Festival on Saturday, June 2.
Jesse Cassel and Jillian, 3, of Riverside boast very different reactions to the inflatable obstacle course during the 42nd annual Troy Strawberry Festival on Saturday, June 2.
Alex Wyse, 8, volunteers at the Day of Caring 365 cannoli booth during the 42nd annual Troy Strawberry Festival on Saturday, June 2.
Dylan Coby, 4, of Troy crosses the Super Kids Competition finish line during the 42nd annual Troy Strawberry Festival on Sunday, June 3.
Lloyd Schroer of New Bremen and Sharon Leffel of New Knoxville enjoy customized confections at the 42nd annual Troy Strawberry Festival on Saturday, June 2.
By Cody Willoughby
cwilloughby@aimmediamidwest.com
