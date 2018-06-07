Canal Music Fest returns this weekend

TIPP CITY — Music lovers of all ages are invited to come out and enjoy the music of Fleetwood Mac at this year’s Canal Music Fest Saturday.

“It’s free, it’s family friendly, of course,” said Amy Barr, one of the concert’s committee members. “It’s a real laid back atmosphere.”

The ninth annual concert will be held on Saturday, June 9, at 7:30 p.m., at City Park in Tipp City. Food and beverages will be available beginning at 5:30 p.m.

This year’s event features Tusk, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band from New Jersey. Members of the band have been playing together for more than 25 years and formed Tusk to pay tribute to a favorite group from their formative years.

Barr said organizers try to choose a band with wide appeal, not one that “pigeonholed in a certain genre.”

“We bring in, I think, some very good bands,” she said. Last year’s entertainment was Satisfaction, a Rolling Stones tribute band.

Barr said the best thing about the annual event is that it’s a fun, free event for the whole family — including dogs on leashes, she added.

“People come and just have the best time. And I’m talking older people and kids,” she said. “It’s just a really nice event.”

She recommended bringing lawn chairs and blankets — as well as family and friends — for an evening of food and music that supports the Tipp City Area Arts Council. There will be beer sales and several food vendors, so organizers remind concert-goers that coolers or backpacks are not permitted.

“It’s our biggest fundraiser,” she said.

Vendors this year include Bella Sorella Pizza Co., Bolenski’s Kettle Corn, Kona Ice, Loafin’ Around, McNasty’s, Pa’s Pork, Sam & Ethel’s and TJ’s Nice Cream.

In addition to the food and music, there will also be a 50/50 raffle and activities for the kids, including face painting.

The event is located in City Park north of the Tipp City Aquatic Center. Enter from Parkwood Drive, where free parking will be available.

For more information, visit www.canalmusicfest.com or at facebook.com/CanalMusicFest.

Barr also thanked the event’s sponsors for helping put on the show, including Edison State Community College and Thrivent Financial, as well as a number of other local businesses.

Event to feature Fleetwood Mac tribute band

By Cecilia Fox cfox@troydailynews.com

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@troydailynews.com.

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@troydailynews.com.