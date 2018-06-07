New THS principal named

TROY — Troy High School has found its new principal.

David Dilbone, who has served as principal at Troy Junior High School for seven years, will fill the principal position recently vacated at Troy High School as of the 2018-19 school year.

“He has been offered the position and he has accepted,” Board President Doug Trostle said.

Dilbone comes to Troy High School with a seasoned career as a school administrator, having served as principal at Troy Junior High since fall 2011, and previously serving as principal at Newton Local Schools and Covington Middle School. Dilbone also has experience as an educator at Mt. Healthy City Schools and Northmont Middle School.

No official decision has been made on who will fill the principal position at Troy Junior High.

“The board will be doing interviews both internally and externally in the next several days,” Trostle said. “Obviously, we want to get these positions filled in a timely fashion, but we still have to do our due diligence and conduct proper interviews.”

Trostle said the board aims to approve a new junior high principal in time for an announcement at next month’s board meeting, scheduled for Monday, July 9, saying, “we hope to get them started as soon as possible.”

