WACO promotes ‘Ohio Chautauqua’

TROY — Visitors were presented with an hour-long history in flight during WACO Air Museum and Learning Center’s presentation of “The Airplane, Flying the 20th Century” on Wednesday.

The free workshop was presented by humanities scholar James Armstead, who discussed the early days of airplanes to those in attendance, starting with the work of “self-taught engineers” Orville and Wilbur Wright, and moving forward.

“Orville and Wilbur Wright were not the first to fly,” Armstead said. “They were the first people to enjoy controlled flight. They developed the control services for airplanes, and that’s what their patent is on. They were the first people to figure out the three axes of flight — pitch, roll, and yaw. So their patent does not cover the airplane, or flight itself, but rather, controlled flight.”

The workshop served as a stop-over for Armstead, who will be portraying Benjamin O. Davis Jr. at 7:30p.m. on Friday at the Hance Pavilion in Piqua, as part of the 2018 Ohio Chautauqua series entitled, “Modern Legends.” Davis, a United States Air Force general and commander of the World War II Tuskegee Airmen, was the first African American general officer in the United States Air Force, and was advanced to four-star general in December 1998 by President Bill Clinton.

The program at Hance Pavilion is free to the public.

For more information, visit www.wacoairmuseum.org and www.ohiohumanities.org.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/06/web1_WACO1.jpg