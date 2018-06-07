Farmer’s Market to open Saturday

TROY — With summer activities now in full swing, the time has come for the Downtown Troy Farmer’s Market to reopen on Cherry Street.

The market’s season premiere is set for Saturday, June 9, and will be held each Saturday morning 9a.m.-12p.m. through Saturday, Sept. 29.

Marking its eighth season in downtown Troy, the market features fresh local produce, breads, artisan cheeses, syurp, honey, and baked goods, as well as a variety of booths designated to art, crafts, music, children’s activities, and more.

The market is currently accepting vendor applications and anticipates a packed venue. According to Farmer’s Market director Dee Mahan, 30-35 vendors are anticipated regularly, with spots for up to 40.

“We plan to have some unique vendors this summer,” Mahan stated. “We have a vendor who is interested in coming to make donuts on site. Poppin’ Off is going to be with us occasionally to make popcorn, and they’ll be here on Saturday.”

Other vendors on site will include the Tin Roof Mobile food truck, who will provide breakfast items to visitors, the Troy-Miami County Public Library Bookmobile, who will visit the market every other week, and Miami East FFA members, who will bring a variety of fruits, vegetables, and homemade items available to purchase.

The children’s passport program was also highlighted by Mahan, which offers kids the opportunity to pick up a passport at the information booth and have vendors give stamps to the passport during the weekly market. After attending the market for five weeks and collecting 15 stamps, they will receive a free T-shirt.

Mahan suggests that the Farmer’s Market offerse a great venue for downtown businesses to spread the word on the goods and services that they offer.

“We are allowing all our downtown merchants to be part of it,” Mahan said. “If they’re a member of Troy Main Street, they get a free spot one week. This week, Pachamama is coming to set up, and our sponsor, Upper Valley, will also be there.”

The location on South Cherry Street is convenient for shoppers, according to Mahan, due to its adjacent parking and abudance of shade.

“We are looking forward to another successful year and making downtown Troy the place to be on Saturday mornings,” Mahan said.

The Downtown Troy Farmer’s Market is made possible through grants from the Troy Foundation and sponsorship support from Kettering Health Network, Alvetro Orthodontics, and Premier Health/Upper Valley Medical Center.

For more information, visit www.troymainstreet.org or call (937) 339-5455.

