Farmer’s Market open for the season

TROY — The Downtown Troy Farmer’s Market opened for the 2018 season on Saturday, drawing dozens of vendors and hundreds of guests to Cherry Street.

“We do a count every hour, and in our first 15 minutes, we had 110 customers,” said director Dee Mahan. “The weather is beautiful, and we’re expecting even more vendors next week.”

Now starting its eighth season in downtown Troy, the farmer’s market is open every Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon, through Sept. 29. It will host up to 40 vendors selling local produce, breads, artisan cheeses, syrup, honey, and baked goods, as well as a variety of booths designated to art, crafts, music, children’s activities, and more.

Saturday’s market featured brand-new vendors The Flying Key and Sew Colorful Designs, and the Tin Roof Mobile food truck for breakfast and lunch cuisine. The Troy-Miami County Public Library Bookmobile was on site, and will be a recurring presence at the market every other Saturday.

Also premiering this season is the children’s passport program, in which kids can pick up a passport at the information booth and collect stickers from different vendors during the weekly market. After attending the market for five weeks and collecting 15 stickers, they will receive a free T-shirt.

The Downtown Troy Farmer’s Market is made possible through grants from the Troy Foundation and sponsorship support from Kettering Health Network, Alvetro Orthodontics, and Premier Health/Upper Valley Medical Center.

The market is now accepting applications for local vendors.

For more information, visit www.homegrowngreat.com, or visit Downtown Troy Farmer’s Market on Facebook.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Brent and Gretchen Wehrley, along with Silas, 3, and Ephraim, 5 months, purchase produce from Joe Fulton of Fulton Farms during the Downtown Troy Farmer’s Market on Saturday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/06/web1_Market0.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Brent and Gretchen Wehrley, along with Silas, 3, and Ephraim, 5 months, purchase produce from Joe Fulton of Fulton Farms during the Downtown Troy Farmer’s Market on Saturday. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Michelle Adams of Michelle’s Macarons provides samples to Jeff, Rylee, Ashlee Gasson of Troy during the Downtown Troy Farmer’s Market on Saturday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/06/web1_Market1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Michelle Adams of Michelle’s Macarons provides samples to Jeff, Rylee, Ashlee Gasson of Troy during the Downtown Troy Farmer’s Market on Saturday. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Dave and Lindsy Fisher, along with Jack, 3, sample flavored popcorn from the Poppin’ Off vendor during the Downtown Troy Farmer’s Market on Saturday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/06/web1_Market2.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Dave and Lindsy Fisher, along with Jack, 3, sample flavored popcorn from the Poppin’ Off vendor during the Downtown Troy Farmer’s Market on Saturday. Andie Atkinson of Sew Colorful Designs offers stickers to Sean Tompkins, 5, and Taram Tompkins, 3, of Cuyahoga Falls during the Downtown Troy Farmer’s Market on Saturday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/06/web1_Market3.jpg Andie Atkinson of Sew Colorful Designs offers stickers to Sean Tompkins, 5, and Taram Tompkins, 3, of Cuyahoga Falls during the Downtown Troy Farmer’s Market on Saturday.