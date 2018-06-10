Wings, wands and wizardry

TROY — The wizarding world of Harry Potter swept through Buffalo Wild Wings on Sunday for “Hogwarts & Horcruxes,” a special event to benefit research for patients with Alzheimer’s Disease.

The event was scheduled as a lead-up to “The Longest Day,” an international day sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association in recognition of those affected by Alzheimer’s, currently set for Thursday, June 21.

“The Alzheimer’s Association came to us to do an event for ‘The Longest Day’,” said Buffalo Wild Wings regional manager Darcy Bruns. “They host ‘The Longest Day’ to remind people to do what you love for an entire day, because people with Alzheimer’s are constantly reliving the same day every day. They wanted to do an event to raise awareness, and wanted to do a Harry Potter theme. We sat down, and we came up with this event.”

Beginning at noon, guests were invited to sign up in teams of four, and then be sorted with the “Sorting Hat” into one of the four Hogwarts houses — Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, or Slytherin.

Games and activities commenced for teams until 7 p.m., in which teams engaged in four rounds of Harry Potter trivia, a scavenger hunt to search for Voldemort’s seven Horcruxes, play a game of Quidditch, and try their hand at “pin-the-nose-on-Voldemort” or “pin-the-scar-on-Harry.”

Four exclusive drinks were renamed for each Hogwarts house during the event, with butterbeer and pumpkin juice also available to patrons. Ten percent of Sunday’s food and drink sales benefited the Alzheimer’s Association.

At day’s end, one person from the winning house took home the “Tri-Wizard Cup,” which included the Harry Potter wand and other memorabilia. The winning team in each house also received a gift pack including Harry Potter items and a Buffalo Wild Wings gift card. Prizes were also available to those who came in costume.

A raffle was also held for various prizes donated by local businesses and individuals, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Alzheimer’s Association.

“Harry Potter has a big following, so the Alzheimer’s Association wanted to theme the event in a way that people could have fun with it,” Bruns said. “Of all the fundraisers that we do for various non-profits, this is the first time we’ve ever done anything extremely themed. It’s been very tricky and challenging, but a lot of fun, too, and we’re really excited.”

For more information on “The Longest Day,” visit www.act.alz.org.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Moriah Munroe, 9, and Mikayla Munroe, 6, of Troy, boast their finest robes during “Hogwarts & Horcruxes,” a fundraiser event hosted by Buffalo Wild Wings to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association on Sunday in Troy. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/06/web1_HP1-1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Moriah Munroe, 9, and Mikayla Munroe, 6, of Troy, boast their finest robes during “Hogwarts & Horcruxes,” a fundraiser event hosted by Buffalo Wild Wings to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association on Sunday in Troy. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Hannah Marlowe, 13, of Centerville, plays “Pin-the-scar-on-Harry” during “Hogwarts & Horcruxes,” a fundraiser event hosted by Buffalo Wild Wings to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association on Sunday in Troy. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/06/web1_HP2-1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Hannah Marlowe, 13, of Centerville, plays “Pin-the-scar-on-Harry” during “Hogwarts & Horcruxes,” a fundraiser event hosted by Buffalo Wild Wings to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association on Sunday in Troy.

Event raises funds for Alzheimer’s