Market Street re-opened

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Left to right, Aaron Doliboa, Roy Donaldson, Richard Hammiel, Steven Neal of Aero Mark Pavement Marking Specialists paint a bullnose on the asphalt at the northern edge of the newly paved section of North Market Street on Thursday. The road opened up on June 12, ahead of schedule. The city advised there is some work yet to be completed, including the new traffic signal installation. With temporary lane restrictions, North Market Street will remain open for this future work.

Outdoor Enterprises was awarded the project at a cost of $1,736,324 with $500,000 of the work provided by a Ohio Public Works Commission grant.

The project scope includes roadway construction, utilities, new sidewalks, curbs and gutter. The roadway has been modified from four-lanes to a three-lane cross section. The road includes a center turn lane, bike lanes between Foss Way and Cricket Lane, as well as an added curb lane on the east side of the roadway.