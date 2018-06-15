Plans for growth abound at Lincoln Center

TROY — Lincoln Community Center, established in 1924, is on the verge of major development.

At their monthly meeting on Monday, June 11, the Troy City Schools board of education relinquished ownership of the property upon which Lincoln Community Center sits to the City of Troy for the price of $1. The board has maintained ownership of the property since 1938.

This motion came in addition to a second vacant parcel of land adjacent to Lincoln Community Center that was transferred to the City of Troy Board of Park Commissioners in February 2017. The board determined that there wasn’t currently a use for the land, nor any desire to incur maintenance costs for the land.

Troy’s Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington, who was present at the meeting, clarified that “as part of Lincoln Community Center’s long-term strategic plan, they would like to get that property all assembled so they can move forward with some of their building plans, and some expansion they want to do, not only to the building but to their programming.”

“The whole intent of this is to clean up all the negotiations between the City, the schools, and the Lincoln Center,” said Troy school board president Doug Trostle. “They’ve talked about trying to merge the two lots together and they can’t do that, because of the separate ownership. They’ve had a lot of good things going there at the Lincoln Center, and it’ll be beneficial for them.”

While the specifics of the center’s plans are still tentative, the staff agrees that these movements are positive for the center’s future growth and outreach.

“We are very appreciative of all the board of education and City of Troy has done for the Lincoln Center,” said Executive Director Shane Carter. “As always, the Lincoln Center is working hand-in-hand with the City of Troy and the community to ensure a path forward. This act is the first step in a long-range plan for the Lincoln Community Center to maintain our historical and vital presence in the Troy community for years to come and allows us to pursue possible expansion opportunities on site.”

In the midst of these developments, community support for the center is going strong.

Team Honda offered volunteer support to the center on Friday for Honda’s annual “week of service,” in which employees serve local parks, non-profits and charitable organizations. Volunteers helped Lincoln Center staff with cleaning, gardening, removal of brush, and extensive lawn and landscaping maintenance.

Kona Ice of Troy presented a check to Lincoln Community Center of $1,138 on Thursday, which is to be used for the center’s youth summer programming.

Lincoln Center is also an active location for the summer lunch program, made possible by the Troy Foundation, which provides free lunches to anyone age 18 and under on weekdays through Friday, Aug. 10.

For more information, visit www.lcctroy.com.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Employee Nathan Kleptz hangs a new net from the basketball hoop on the court in the rear of Lincoln Community Center on Friday in Troy. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/06/web1_LCC2.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Employee Nathan Kleptz hangs a new net from the basketball hoop on the court in the rear of Lincoln Community Center on Friday in Troy. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily New Team Honda volunteer Jeremy Evans loads brush during landscaping maintenance at Lincoln Community Center on Friday in Troy. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/06/web1_LCC1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily New Team Honda volunteer Jeremy Evans loads brush during landscaping maintenance at Lincoln Community Center on Friday in Troy.